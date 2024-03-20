After lying to Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) that Belle didn't want the job at Take A Vow, Tom was secretly disappointed when she took the role anyway after an encouraging chat with Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

But when Suzy asked Belle to join a meeting with Daniel, a potential new client, she annoyed Tom by jokingly claiming that the man was Belle's 'perfect match' - despite the context being shared interests which could benefit Daniel's upcoming wedding.

At the vet's surgery, Tom cut his hand with a scalpel on purpose until it bled, then called Belle, demanding she left her meeting as he had injured himself.

He was thwarted when Belle brought Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) along, only to find that Tom's wound was small and entirely superficial.

Belle insisted that Tom should get a plaster, and she returned to her meeting. He then rushed round to the Take A Vow office to love bomb her with gifts, which Belle branded totally inappropriate as she told him to go.

It looked like Suzy and Belle were still on track to seal the deal as Daniel arranged to meet them for dinner that evening to sign the contract. Belle was thrilled to get her first day at work off to such a great start - but Tom soon ruined everything.

As he spied on Belle chatting with Suzy and Daniel outside, Tom keyed the man's car, before approaching him just as he was leaving and warning him off using Take A Vow, fibbing that he and his wife had used the company to plan their own wedding and been left in a disastrous situation.

Daniel thanked Tom for the information and left, and Belle eventually relayed the news that Daniel and his fiancée had decided to find another wedding planner. Belle was confused as she confided in Tom that she must have messed up the deal.

But as Tom played the role of dutiful husband, offering sympathy, what will his vile next move be? Well, next week Tom will be seen tracking Belle's phone in unsettling scenes.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can also visit the the tech safety website refugetechsafety.org to learn more about technology-facilitated abuse.

