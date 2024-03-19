Meanwhile, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is convinced that Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam) is not to be trusted, and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) could be about to pop the question to Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley).

Elsewhere, Claudette Anderson's (Flo Wilson) values lead her to make a nasty judgement of Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano); Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) makes another mistake and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is advised to open up over recent news.

Read on for the latest Emmerdale spoilers from 25th - 29th March 2024.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Tom King tracks Belle King's whereabouts

A tracking app shows Belle's location on Tom's phone in Emmerdale. ITV

Tom has a tracking app on his phone that shows he's keeping Belle under constant surveillance. Later, he brings home a rescue puppy, but how will Tom react when Belle doesn't want to give up her job to look after their new pet?

Belle is an independent, ambitious young businesswoman, but over the coming weeks and months we'll see how Tom uses controlling behaviour and violence against her. What will vile Tom's next move be?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can also visit the the tech safety website refugetechsafety.org to learn more about technology-facilitated abuse.

2. Ruby Fox-Milligan offers an apology

Ruby decides to make things up to Caleb ITV

Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) is stunned when a slanging match with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) outside the shop leaves his mum Ruby totally unflustered.

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) is full of foreboding to hear that Ruby has been alienating his family further, and heads off to find out what's happened. Nicky struggles to watch yet another row between his parents, so he sticks up for Ruby when Caleb demands to know what she's said to upset Nate.

Caleb is exasperated, but later feels guilty when he hears Ruby telling Nicky what she gave up to be with Caleb. It's clear, though, that Ruby feels Caleb's attempts to connect with the Dingles are a threat to their marriage.

Nicky convinces her that an apology to Nate would be a good idea and might help smooth things over with Caleb. Nate accepts Ruby's olive branch, and the pair bond over their shared hurt over Tracy and Caleb's affair.

When Caleb marches in, he's surprised to find Nate and Ruby in peaceful conversation, but Nate makes it clear to Caleb that he's a long way off forgiveness himself. But has Ruby done enough to make it up to Caleb?

3. Pollard plays detective over Amit Sharma

Has Pollard angered Amit? ITV

Pollard's rattled after Amit coldly warns him to keep out of his affairs, but it doesn't stop him from digging. Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) swipes Amit's keys to Holdgate, urging Pollard to try and find some evidence there.

Pollard is chilled to walk past the spot where the late Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) died. Suspicious of Vinny's furtive glances at the clock, and his chatter going round in circles, Amit notices his keys are missing and strides out of the Hide, convinced he's being played.

Vinny makes a panicked warning call to Pollard, but Pollard is oblivious as his phone rings on silent while he's rifling through Amit's files for a killer clue.

Pollard later lays his cards on the table, pleading with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) to believe his suspicions about Amit. But he's defeated when pitying Jai dismisses him, and Pollard and Vinny fear they've provoked a murderer!

Will Amit's calculating side be exposed?

4. Will Paddy Kirk ask Mandy Dingle to marry him?

Will there be wedding bells? ITV

Paddy is downhearted over Mandy following the recent revelations, but Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) tries to encourage him not to lose her without a fight.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) persuades Paddy to lay his heart on the line, while Tom advises him to sweep Mandy off her feet. Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) gives Mandy a makeover at the salon, and Paddy soon appears ready to fight for Mandy before he wanders off, unreadable.

Mandy is dressed up in her Cinderella outfit and Paddy arrives, also dressed to the nines. As Paddy gets down on one knee, is he about to propose – and will Mandy say yes?

5. Claudette Anderson's transphobia derails Matty Barton's wedding day

Claudette uses Matty's trans status against him. ITV

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and fiancé Matty's excitement over choosing the village hall as their wedding venue is undercut by Claudette's strained reaction to the information that Matty is trans.

Claudette's beliefs cause her to take the misguided stance of forbidding Amy and Matty from marrying in the village hall, as it's church property.

Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) is quick to suggest a new venue, but Matty has been blindsided by Claudette's prejudice. In the Hide, Claudette's hurtful stance pushes Matty to reveal he just wants to experience his wedding day as himself rather than as people's trans role model.

Amy tries to hide a flicker of disappointment over Matty's desire for a scaled-down wedding, but is this really what Matty wants, or has Claudette ruined his big day for him?

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, visit the LGBT Foundation for support and further information.

6. Tracy Robinson makes a pass at ex Nate Robinson

Tracy makes a pass at Nate. ITV

When a drunk and glum Tracy plants her lips on estranged husband Nate, he is quick to reject her. It was Tracy who dumped Nate in the first place, saying she no longer loved him.

Not long after, the truth of Tracy's affair with Caleb emerges! Has Tracy realised what she's thrown away, or is this a low moment that she will regret?

7. Liam Cavanagh urges Aaron Dingle to be honest over test results

Will Aaron take the advice? ITV

It's tense between Liam and Aaron when Liam tries to confront Aaron over lying about his gene test results to mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Aaron recently learned that he has inherited the faulty BRCA2 gene from his mum, but with Chas having just undergone a mastectomy, Aaron couldn't bear to break her heart with the truth. Will he realise that he needs support too?

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

