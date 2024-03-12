Meanwhile, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) shields mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) from a distressing truth, while Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is left further hurt by yet another discovery about beau Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

Nasty Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam) plots to con Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), and who is calling Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)?

Finally, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) asks out newcomer Ella Forster (Paula Lane).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 18th - 22nd March 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Tom King's behaviour takes new dark turn

Tom's abuse continues. ITV

Tom is stressed and irritable as he continues to berate Belle for her decision to postpone having children.

Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) is surprised to find Belle working on reception at the vets, and alludes to an unaware Belle about the job offer at Take A Vow.

Furious Belle covers for Tom's lies, pretending that he passed on the message. Later, Belle accuses Tom of lying to Suzy, but he manages to appease her.

When Belle accepts the job, Tom is angered when Suzy describes Belle's first client as her 'perfect match'. With Tom unhappy that Belle is working at Take A Vow, what lengths will he go to to regain control?

The next day, at Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) birthday bash, Tom's abuse escalates further. An image shows what looks to be Tom mocking the Dingles, but what exactly happens and how far will he go?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk. You can also visit the the tech safety website refugetechsafety.org to learn more about technology-facilitated abuse.

2. Aaron Dingle hides gene test results

Aaron opts to keep the gene results from mum Chas. ITV

Aaron, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Milligan (William Ash) each prepare to open their gene test results at their respective homes.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is relieved when Cain tests negative for the faulty BRCA2 gene, while Cain feels irrationally guilty about his good luck as sister Chas has her cancer diagnosis to cope with.

The Milligan clan are thrilled when Caleb's test is also negative, meaning that son Nicky (Lewis Cope) is in the clear.

But Aaron feels grim to learn that he has inherited the faulty gene from his mum. Chas is relieved that her brothers tested negative, but later Aaron lies to her, claiming he didn't inherit the faulty gene.

Aaron struggles with how emotional and relieved Chas is over his version of the news, and he continues to feign nonchalance as Chas expresses her joy at the supposed results. But when will the truth of Aaron's situation be revealed?

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

3. Mandy Dingle learns another secret about Paddy Kirk

There's a shock for Mandy. ITV

Paddy brings young daughter Eve (Bella James) to see Chas, but it's awkward when Mandy arrives, with Paddy and Chas's recent kiss hanging in the air as the elephant in the room.

Chas braces herself when Mandy confronts her, but Chas is surprised when, after a tense conversation, Mandy wants to draw a line over the whole thing.

But at Marlon's party, Mandy is furious when Marlon lets slip that it was Chas who broke off the kiss, not Paddy!

How will Mandy react to this revelation? Is this the end for Paddy and Mandy's renewed relationship? Mandy has a chat with Belle about her relationship troubles, but will this help her come to a decision?

4. Amit Sharma tries to scam Eric Pollard

Will Pollard fall for Amit's con? ITV

Amit enquires after Pollard's wealth, and forms a cunning plan. During a pool match, Amit and Pollard raise the stakes by betting money on their next game.

Amit is pleased to see Pollard exhilarated by the competition, so he purposely loses to gain his trust. Pollard wants to keep his life exciting, and he's intrigued when a charming Amit offers him a lucrative business proposition, and the pair begin to bond.

Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) warns Pollard off Amit, but Pollard is determined to prove he still has his wits about him. Amit manipulates Pollard into doing a deal with him, and Pollard's all in as he commits to their joint venture.

But Amit's left shocked the following day, when Pollard insists on speaking to partner Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) before transferring any money.

Amit does his best to ensure Pollard sends over the money without sounding too desperate, but will Pollard trust Amit?

5. Kerry Wyatt's mystery caller

Kerry is being hounded. ITV

During the Woolpack quiz, Kerry covers her concern at yet another mysterious phone call, but who is it from?

The character recently returned to the village, complete with Cher costume and a pack of lies over a theft. So, might her caller be linked to this?

Are Ella and Liam a good match? ITV

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) calls a team meeting with a chastised Liam when she catches him flirting with surgery receptionist Ella again.

But later, romance blossoms between Liam and Ella, with Liam delighted when Ella agrees to go on a date with him. Will it be a success?

