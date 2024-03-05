Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) has a setback; is controlling new husband Tom King (James Chase) behind it?

Meanwhile, Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is struggling over her situation, and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) has some good luck.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 11th - 15th March 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk kiss ahead of her mastectomy

The pair have a heart-to-heart. ITV

When Chas only allows herself two weeks off work on the Woolpack roster, son Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) worries that she's not facing up to the reality of her operation.

After a long chat, Chas opens up to supportive Paddy about her worries. Paddy lovingly comforts Chas, and as the pair are swept up in the familiarity of the situation, they end up kissing.

But Paddy realises he's made a huge mistake and behaves tactlessly, which hurts Chas.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is stunned when Paddy admits that he kissed Chas, but he's unnerved by his girlfriend's eerily quiet reaction.

At the hospital, Chas puts on a brave face in front of Aaron - but once alone, her bravado falls as her nerves take over.

Aaron and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) wait for news on Chas, and are secretly grateful for each other's company.

Later, the magnitude of undergoing a full mastectomy finally dawns on Chas, and Paddy is heartbroken to see Chas in such a vulnerable state. Can the support of her loved ones help, and how awkward will things be between her and Paddy?

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

2. Nicola King's distress as daughter Angelica King is sentenced

Nicola is broken over recent events. ITV

Jimmy struggles to lift his spirits as he contemplates Angel's imminent departure.

He and Nicola hold back tears as Angel says an emotional goodbye to her family, and the teen is touched when Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) manages to offer her a word of consolation.

But the Kings are devastated when Angel is sentenced to eight months in the secure children's home for death by dangerous driving.

Nicola breaks down, while Bob is emotional as he reads a letter from Angel. Nicola tries to hold herself together when Angel calls that evening in a state of distress, and as she's unable to help her daughter, Nicola sobs once more as an upset Jimmy tries to support her.

Nicola goes to the B&B to apologise to Bob, and there's a thawing between the pair as they offer each other support in their shared grief.

3. Make or break for Charity Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd?

Will Mack and Charity overcome this? ITV

After opening up in her therapy session, Charity faces up to her abandonment issues. That evening, she ignores Mack's babbling and leaves the house in torment.

Mack's confused when he finds his wife gone, and realises he should have given Charity the space she asked for.

Mack finds Charity's car broken down on a country road, but as he comes to her rescue, can the couple overcome their latest hurdle or does Charity have other ideas for their marriage?

4. Belle King horrified as her work is sabotaged

Emmerdale's Belle and Tom King are involved in a domestic abuse storyline. ITV

Belle and Tom look after Elliot and young Carl King Jr while Jimmy and Nicola visit Angel. But later, Belle is horrified when she finds her laptop is broken by a spilt milkshake.

The chances of her completing her work proposal have slimmed drastically - but the question is, is this act of sabotage down to the chaos of the kids, or is abusive Tom behind it all?

Emmerdale have sadly confirmed that Tom's abuse of Belle will include coercive control, financial abuse and violence, as the ITV soap hopes to raise awareness on the subject.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk. You can also visit the the tech safety website refugetechsafety.org to learn more about technology-facilitated abuse.

5. Rhona Goskirk struggles amid plans for Marlon Dingle's milestone birthday

How will Rhona's tough situation end? ITV

Mary Goskirk shows Rhona images of baby Ivy she found on Gus Malcolm's (Alan McKenna) social media, and Rhona gazes at the photos tearfully.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) steamrolls Rhona into agreeing to a Dingle bash for husband Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) 50th birthday, but will Rhona be able to celebrate as she awaits news on her court case for kidnap?

6. Kerry Wyatt bags a new job

Kerry gets herself a bar job. ITV

Kerry agrees to be civil with Chas as they overcome their rift over Chas's affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

But Kerry can't help eavesdropping when she hears Chas on the phone to the hospital. Kerry follows Chas and offers her some tentative support. Chas is surprised, but she does discuss her surgery with Kerry and they agree to bury their past.

When Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) rushes off sick, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) blags a job for Kerry in the pub. Charity and Kerry make an unlikely team behind the bar, but how will Kerry get on?

