Elsewhere, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is supported by son Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), and the truth dawns on Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry).

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) serenades Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), while there's hope ahead for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 4th - 8th March 2024.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Nate Robinson takes revenge on Caleb Milligan

Nate and Cain stare at Aaron in Emmerdale. ITV

Nate is galvanised by Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) support when they encourage him to return to work and exercise his rights as a partner in the car firm.

Caleb is open to listening, despite Ruby's cynical comments, but adds that he needs time to organise the accounts to show Nate.

Caleb attempts to clear the air with Nate by chatting about the business, but Nate threatens him for pushing it, and later spots Caleb talking to Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh).

Nate confronts Caleb and demands to be bought out of the business, and when Caleb claims this isn't possible, Nate turns to violence, only to be dragged away by Cain - who reveals that young Frankie has witnessed dad Nate's aggression.

Nate is desperate to make Caleb pay, which worries Cain. Aaron encourages Nate to get back at Caleb, but is alarmed when Nate asks him to help steal some of the business's cars.

Aaron refuses, but can see that Nate is determined to go ahead with the plan.

Aaron talks to Cain about Nate, and the pair join Nate to follow through with his plan. Nate drives off with the last of the cars, and Aaron and Cain draw closer to a truce.

Nate then reveals he has another plan for Caleb's car, and declares that he's had the vehicle crushed as Caleb clocks Aaron and Cain's involvement. But they're not the only ones out for Caleb's blood...

2. Kim Tate confirms plot with Ruby Fox-Milligan

Ruby is plotting to take down her husband. ITV

Ruby is suspicious over Caleb's initial reluctance to hand over the business accounts, and she reveals she knows Caleb is hiding something in the car company finances.

He reluctantly agrees to show Ruby everything, and later, Kim watches Caleb and Nate's encounter with interest.

Kim confirms that scheming Ruby still intends to help her bring down Caleb, Kim finds a way to rile up Nate and then watches with satisfaction as Nate attacks Caleb.

After discovering the car thefts, Caleb is accosted by Ruby at Mill Cottage, and she's upset over his emotional betrayal with Tracy, who he clearly had feelings for. Caleb tries to reassure Ruby, but demands that he turn Tracy against him.

Ruby is angry and vulnerable as Caleb heads out on the phone, and after he finds out what Nate has done, he's cut to the core by a scathing Ruby.

Already stressed over dealings with the insurance company, Caleb's even more worried when malicious Ruby suggests he should ruin the nursery presentation to prove his loyalties lie with her, and not Tracy. Will Ruby get what she wants?

3. Kerry Wyatt returns by police escort over theft accusation

Kerry is back with a bang! ITV

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) set a date for their wedding, but are shocked when Amy's mum Kerry is suddenly dropped off by PC Swirling (Andy Moore) - and she's dressed as pop icon Cher!

Swirling leaves them to it, so Kerry can explain that she has been falsely accused of stealing by her fiancé.

After a heated argument, a genuinely affectionate Kerry leaves Amy hopeful when she promises she didn't commit the theft, and she's back to be a good mum to her family. But who is Kerry's mysterious fiancé?

4. Chas Dingle makes big decision over breast cancer treatment

Aaron is by his mum's side. ITV

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) accidentally reveals to Chas that Aaron has no intention of getting the BRCA2 gene test.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is fuming with Vinny, and she tells Aaron about Chas's hospital appointment that day.

A nervous Chas is bolstered by Aaron's support as he joins her for her appointment. Chas reveals she plans to have a double mastectomy, and later reveals her fears as she is comforted.

Aaron finally requests a referral for the gene test, but can he continue to support his mum?

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

5. Rhona Goskirk's realisation over Gus Malcolm

Gus is lying to Rhona. ITV

After receiving an offer from ex-husband Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) recently, where he suggested they work towards 'not guilty' verdicts for their separate charges, Rhona realises that he is deceiving her - and promises to keep fighting until baby Ivy is in her care.

Gus had offered to give her access to Ivy after all, but it seems he's trying to pull the wool over her eyes. But will Rhona be able to defeat Gus, or will she end up in prison for kidnap?

6. Heartbreak for Mary Goskirk as Vanessa Woodfield woos Suzy Merton

Vanessa wins Suzy's heart back. ITV

Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) holds karaoke at the Woolpack, and Vanessa uses it as an opportunity to sing her way back into Suzy's heart.

Vanessa and Suzy kiss, reunited, as a gutted Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) watches on.

It's been clear for some time that Mary feels something more than friendship for Suzy, but will Suzy and Vanessa's renewed relationship last?

7. Charity Dingle takes a small step forward

Mack tries to reach Charity. ITV

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is relieved that no charges are being pressed against wife Charity after she stabbed him while in a PTSD-induced state. But when Mack goes to hug her, Charity flinches out of his grasp.

Yet he's encouraged when Charity texts to say he can bring the kids around the following day. As the kids visit, Charity is overwhelmed, but puts on an act for their benefit.

She hesitates to tell Mack how she feels, but he understands, and they each sense that progress has been made. But when Kerry spoils for a fight, it sets Charity's recovery back - will she be okay?

Anyone affected by Charity's story can find support at PTSD UK or Mind UK. You can also reach trained volunteers at Shout by texting CONTACT to 85258.

