In the village, Ruby was greeted by Kim, who branded her "the snake's wife," and suggested that Ruby could do better than Caleb. Once Kim had introduced herself, Ruby told her that "any enemy of Caleb is an enemy of mine".

But Ruby appeared intrigued, and later caught up with Caleb as she tried to keep him focused on her. Ruby had already updated him on her chat with Kim, but Caleb dismissed this as he accosted Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

Caleb told Moira that he knew half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) hated him, but he had been carried away with his feelings for Tracy - with Ruby unimpressed as she listened in.

More like this

Although Caleb pleaded with Moira to help him repair his family ties, she refused, driving away after reminding him of his previous bad behaviour. Ruby stepped in to stop Caleb from begging further, but he was annoyed when Ruby tried to persuade him to enjoy the day with her.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She confronted her husband over how he felt about Tracy, but Caleb insisted that she was nothing compared to Ruby. But he wanted a relationship with his relatives too, and asked Ruby to accept that.

He promised Ruby that he would make things work, and she seemed appeased - before running out to attend to some "errands".

At Home Farm, Kim was surprised to answer the door to Ruby, who told Kim she could help her make Caleb suffer.

Kim assumed that Ruby had discovered Caleb's other local conquests, and Ruby tried goading Kim into agreeing to her plan. But when Ruby explained that she intends to make Caleb wish he had never set foot in the village, Kim broke out her signature smirk and said she was ready to listen.

What does Ruby have in mind, and will Kim take her up on her offer?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.