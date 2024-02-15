Emmerdale's Ruby sparks public showdown as she exposes Caleb and Tracy's affair
She derailed the wedding reception.
Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) sparked a huge showdown in tonight's Emmerdale (15th February 2024), as she publicly exposed estranged husband Caleb Milligan's (William Ash) affair with Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh).
Earlier this week, Ruby spotted the pair together, and as she, Caleb and their son Nicky (Lewis Cope) got ready for Belle Dingle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) wedding, she made a quip about women falling at Caleb's feet.
At the reception, Ruby noted Tracy's awkwardness with husband Nate (Jurell Carter). She waited until after groom Tom King's (James Chase) speech, before standing up to make one of her own to Nate.
"Your lovely wife, Tracy here, has been getting it on with your uncle Caleb!" she announced, with every wedding guest there to witness the scene.
Nate only had to look at Tracy to know it was true, and Caleb tried to take the impending row elsewhere.
But Nate launched a violent attack on Caleb, before Caleb ordered Ruby and Nicky away with him.
In the Woolpack, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) got word of the chaos via text from Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).
When the conversation turned to Dawn's own dramatic wedding day at the hands of serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), newcomer Ella Forster (Paula Lane) remarked that the village seemed "nuts".
While Tracy found herself out in the cold by a heartbroken Nate, Caleb raged at Ruby for ruining Belle's day, and pointed out that they both had form for cheating anyway.
When Ruby remarked that Caleb had still found his way back into her bed, Caleb made out he was bored!
Ruby packed her bags, telling Caleb that he clearly had feelings for Tracy, which wasn't part of the deal.
But Caleb, regretting his earlier words, kissed Ruby, telling her he loved her as they fell back into each other's arms.
But is Ruby right - does Caleb love Tracy too? Next week sees Ruby turn to Kim Tate (Claire King) for revenge, so it looks like her truce with Caleb won't last.
