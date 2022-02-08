Olivia Bromley (Dawn) and Jay Kontzle (Billy) spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about their characters' upcoming nuptials, which go surprisingly well despite Meena's attempts to sabotage them.

Meena's reign of terror on Emmerdale continues as she's set to crash Dawn and Billy's wedding next week.

That is, until the mass murderer actually gets her way.

"I think their minds are blown that literally in a short space of time they have been having the happiest moment of their lives and are so content and family all around them, and it suddenly turns into a horror show of proportions they couldn’t even imagine," Bromley explained.

She added: "Also, I think both characters, but particularly Dawn, have had a dread about Meena for a long time, so for her to actually be there in front of them and to know everything she’s capable of, I don’t think there’s more of a scary situation really. Especially when you are meant to be celebrating the happiest day of your life."

Meena, of course, has a twisted plan in store for the pair. Billy has to choose whether Meena should shoot Dawn or be shot himself.

"She just wants to cause maximum psychological pain rather than just disposing of both of them, she wants them both to suffer, particularly Billy," Bromley explained.

Kontzle discussed how Billy feels about it, saying: "Does he really think Meena could shoot them both? 100 per cent. I think if anything it’s the fear that someone’s got to go. That’s the thing. Obviously he’s not going to choose himself over Dawn. As I always say, Billy’s whole thing is family.

"If anyone’s going to go, it’ll be Billy because Dawn has got Lucas and that’s his everything. It’s a big decision to make, but he 100 per cent thinks Meena is capable of doing it.

"Look at her resume. She’s absolutely ruthless. That’s his biggest fear. It couldn’t happen at a worse time for Billy and Dawn. It’s just a big shame, really. I hate Meena! I love Paige [Sandhu], but I hate Meena!"

