4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Trouble brews as Tom King marries Belle Dingle

The couple say 'I do'. ITV

Tom is thrown when Belle isn't keen to take his surname, and is thwarted when she offers a reasonable explanation. But eventually, eager to make Tom happy, Belle agrees to become Mrs King after all.

Belle is emotional at Wishing Well cottage with the absence of both of her parents, and considers cancelling – but Tom is hurt, reminding her his parents are also gone.

On the day of the wedding, Belle hasn't heard from Tom, who stormed off on her the day before.

He ignores her calls, but Jimmy King (Nick Miles) offers some perspective and Tom soon confirms the wedding is still on as Belle is supported by Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

In the nick of time, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) returns to give Belle away, and presents a letter from the late Lisa Dingle (Jane Cox).

As the ceremony begins, Tom is frustrated by the Dingles' oddities, but after some minor hiccups, the couple are wed.

The Dingles celebrate in their traditional style, much to Tom's annoyance. The clan grate on Tom at the reception, and he's fuming that the rowdy Dingles have seemingly ruined the day.

Is his controlling attitude a sign of things to come, after his violent attack on Belle last year?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

2. Ruby Fox-Milligan reveals Tracy Robinson's affair with Caleb Milligan

Ruby makes a shock announcement ITV

Tracy is hurt to see Caleb out with Ruby, but feigns nonchalance. Later, Ruby asks Nicky Milligan's (Lewis Cope) advice on how to win Caleb back.

That evening, Caleb and Tracy have an exchange outside which is witnessed by Ruby.

Keeping her mischievous plans to herself, Ruby arrives at the wedding reception, intent on causing a scene.

She deliberately causes an atmosphere, interrupting the festivities to announce the affair between Tracy and Caleb! How will Nate react?

3. Ella Forster helps out Dawn Fletcher

Dawn is grateful for Ella's support. ITV

As Ella settles into working at the surgery, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) detects a spark between Ella and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson). Is she onto something?

Meanwhile, an exhausted Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) juggles the demands of her three children, including newborn son Evan.

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) is supportive when Dawn breastfeeds in the Woolpack, while Ella steps in to encourage a struggling Dawn. Ella is quickly proving a hit with the villagers, and we can't wait to see more of her.

4. Mackenzie Boyd misses baby son Reuben

Emmerdale. ITV

Next week, Mack struggles to cope with the loss of his son, who moved abroad with mum Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) last year.

With wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) also troubled after causing the death of Chloe's dad Harry (Robert Beck), can she and Mack truly open up to each other at last, and help each other heal?

