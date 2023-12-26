But Chloe was distraught at the loss of her dad, and gave Mack a choice - agree to stay out of their baby son Reuben's life for good, or Chloe would claim that Charity purposefully murdered Damon.

At the police station, Charity, Chloe and Mack were questioned and had their clothes taken for forensics, while Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was surprised when her estranged son Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) showed up in support, finally thawing after hearing that she had been in danger.

Mack ultimately agreed to Chloe's conditions, and so Chloe corroborated his true version of events - that the gun had gone off in Charity's hand. With Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) now witness to her scheme, Chloe remained determined to take Reuben out of the country straight away.

As Charity attempted to change Chloe's mind, Chloe allowed Mack the chance to say goodbye to their son. Things turned emotional as Mack lovingly told Reuben that he would grow up to be good and kind, and have an amazing life.

Amy tried to plead with Chloe, but nothing could change her mind as she took Reuben from Mack's arms and drove away, as a shellshocked Charity and heartbroken Mack looked on.

How will Mack cope with his decision to cut Reuben out of his life, and what about Charity, who must now live with being responsible for a man's death? And is this the last we'll see of Chloe, or might she be back in Emmerdale one day?

Unfortunately ITV have confirmed this is the last we'll see of Chloe for the time being, with Elland saying of her departure: "I’ve had the best two years of my life playing Chloe and being a part of Emmerdale. Over those two years it never got any less surreal to walk through the stage door at studios or to be stood outside the Woolpack at the village.

"I feel so privileged to have been given this opportunity and to have been trusted with such wonderful storylines. I really got to tick off the soap bingo card; giving birth, discovering new family members, a big stunt, a soapy slap, and even a classic back of the taxi exit! All while working with, and learning from, incredibly talented people that I’d grown up watching on screen.

"I’m sure you’ve heard other cast members say that being in Emmerdale is like being part of a big family but it couldn’t be more true. The cast and crew of Emmerdale are some of the nicest people I’ve ever been lucky enough to meet, and they all made Emmerdale feel like a second home to me.

"What made my time at Emmerdale even more rewarding has been the reaction of the viewers to Chloe and her storylines. Meeting fans of the show and hearing how much it means to them is such a special experience and never fails to make me feel so proud and lucky to be even a small part of something so loved. I can’t say thank you enough for that.

"It's really difficult to articulate how much Emmerdale means to me and it was by no means an easy decision to leave such a wonderful place and such wonderful people, I’m going to miss it so much, but I feel unbelievably lucky to be coming away with amazing memories and friends for life!”

While this is goodbye for now, with Amy still living in the village, and biological mother Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) set to return in 2024, there's surely still a chance that Chloe may make a comeback one day?

After all, Chloe still has bonding to do with Kerry, having only just discovered the truth about her parentage before star Norton made her temporary exit. Or could Mack go back on his word and manage to track Chloe and Reuben down?

