Aaron happened to be grieving the loss of half-sister Liv (Isobel Steele) at the time, and we all agreed that Chas's actions were selfish and vile. But Aaron has taken his anger out not just on Chas, but everyone in his orbit, from loving father figure Paddy to brother-in-law Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

The only chink in Aaron's armour appears to be younger sister Eve (Bonnie Clement), who he has been spending plenty of time with lately.

But when Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) witnessed Aaron speaking nastily to Chas after he brought a poorly Eve home from nursery, Charles ordered him to apologise.

The two men squared up to each other, and Aaron later approached Charles's son Ethan (Emile John) and flirted, before taking him up to his flat.

The next morning, Aaron agreed to meet Ethan at the Woolpack; but once there, Aaron took great delight in laughing in Ethan's face, right in front of a stunned Chas and Charles. Charles commented that Aaron had crossed a line in using Ethan, and Paddy explained to Chas that Aaron was feeding off her reactions.

He suggested that they both needed to cut Aaron off for now, so that he could face up to how he was treating people. So Chas paid Aaron a visit at the scrapyard, where she revealed that he would no longer be able to see Eve.

As Aaron protested, we finally saw his mask slip as the consequences he had brought on himself began to sink in. Will Aaron see this as a wake up call?

