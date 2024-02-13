Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) has to face up to her actions, while Angelica King's (Rebecca Bakes) future is also confirmed.

Finally, a mystery surrounds angry Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 19th - 23rd February 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Ruby Fox-Milligan seeks an alliance with Kim Tate

Will Kim agree to help Ruby? ITV

As Caleb pleads with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) to help him get back in the family's good books, Ruby is frustrated, wanting him all for herself.

The depth of Caleb's feelings for his relatives is getting to Ruby, and she now knows she will never be his priority.

A simmering Ruby later approaches Kim with a big offer – they should team up to make Caleb suffer! Will Kim agree? And if she does, what will the plan be?

2. Charity Dingle injures husband Mackenzie Boyd

Charity finds a release. ITV

Mack is relieved when a struggling Charity finally agrees to get some help. But after approaching Harry's (Robert Beck) grave, Charity starts to take her power back by trashing it.

After a cathartic day, Charity is finally able to sleep, but her relief is short-lived when she's still plagued by nightmares of Harry.

Tormented by memories, Charity is spiralling out of control and still triggered by loud noises.

She's petrified when she also starts having visions of Harry, and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) begins to piece things together as he senses something is seriously wrong with Charity.

Charity pretends all is fine when Mack arrives, concerned. Alone, her paranoia gets worse as she reaches for something to protect herself.

And another night terror ends with Charity gravely injuring Mack in self-defence. Will Mack be okay?

3. Tom King humiliates new wife Belle

Tom shows controlling behaviour ITV

A loved-up Belle and Tom arrive home from their honeymoon. But when Belle asserts herself, Tom puts his foot down, intent on being in control.

Belle, Lydia (Karen Blick) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) discuss their sex lives at the salon, and Mandy inspires Belle to give Tom a surprise.

But when she tries to seduce him at work, Tom curtly chastises a humiliated Belle. Tom's behaviour is a sure sign of coercive control, but how far will he go?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

4. Will Rhona Goskirk plead guilty?

Rhona's mistake is costing her. ITV

Rhona and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) seek legal advice from Ethan Anderson (Emile John), who suggests they tell Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) about their plans to apply for parental rights of baby Ivy.

Ethan breaks the news that Rhona must plead guilty to kidnapping Ivy in order to get the most lenient sentence possible.

Marlon later receives a shocking call, and he and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) have to pick Leo up from school after a fight.

Paddy and Marlon blame Rhona for Leo's outburst as she remains preoccupied with Ivy, and Leo would rather spend time with Paddy than his parents.

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) is fuming as she has a go at Rhona for abandoning them and putting Ivy first. Can Rhona make amends, or is she heading to prison?

5. Brenda Walker is too late to help Angelica King

Angel gets distressing news. ITV

Angel's Youth Justice Worker explains they have no choice but to recommend Angel receive a custodial sentence, and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) are heartbroken for their daughter.

They get the date for Angel's sentencing, knowing their time left with her is short. Brenda offers to give a witness statement for Angel, and Nicola is moved.

A defeated Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) hears Jimmy out, but despite his touching speech, Bob can't forgive him.

Brenda gives Bob some tough love, but Bob ends up lashing out at daughter Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling), though he soon regrets his words.

Jimmy and Nicola are disappointed to hear that Brenda missed the submission deadline, and there's nothing more they can do for Angel. Can they make the most of their time together?

6. Jai Sharma receives mysterious message after clash with Amit

There's a shock in store for the Sharmas. ITV

Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) leads Jai to believe that their father Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam) won't be at his birthday party, so Jai will agree to attend.

But Jai's wrongfooted when Amit arrives anyway, and after a tense conversation, Amit agrees to leave. But first, he presents Jai and Suni with an envelope containing Amit's will.

It states that Jai and Suni will receive his shares in the HOP after his death. Just as it looks like Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) has convinced Jai to return to work, Jai darkens as he reads a mysterious text message. Who is it from?

