Nate explained that he and Tracy were over for good, prompting Ruby to ask whether Nate still intended to get the truth out of Tracy.

Caleb urged Ruby to drop the subject, while Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) suggested that Tracy had made a mistake in ending her marriage.

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) tried to boost Nate's spirits, while Ruby observed every interaction with a keen eye. Ruby then told Caleb and Cain that Nate should be questioning who "the other bloke is".

Caleb paid Tracy a visit to ask why she had dumped Nate, while she wondered what had possessed Caleb to invite Nate to stay with him!

Caleb warned Tracy that Ruby was getting close to the truth, but they were interrupted by Nate.

Caleb claimed he was there to pick up Nate's things, but Nate asserted himself, saying he was there to read daughter Frankie a bedtime story. He added that if Tracy tried to cut him out of their daughter's life again, she would be sorry.

Tracy told Nate she believed they were doing the right thing, hoping for an amicable separation. But Nate wasn't having any of it.

Caleb ordered Tracy not to "ruin anymore lives", out to protect himself from the inevitable wrath of Cain.

Nicky (Lewis Cope) was amused by dad Caleb's discomfort around Nate, and Caleb ordered him to keep his mouth shut.

But when Ruby walked in and clocked the atmosphere between father and son, she quizzed Nicky on their row.

We know Caleb and Tracy will soon be exposed, but how will Ruby get to the truth?

