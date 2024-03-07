Caleb was still distracted by the theft of his company cars, as well as the crushing of his own vehicle, all orchestrated by brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and nephews Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) - Tracy's estranged husband.

With Tracy holding a meeting at The Hide to launch her new business, a children's nursery due to be funded by Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), Ruby instructed Caleb to destroy Tracy's hopes by embarrassing her in front of all the locals.

Tracy's speech was going well until Ruby tried to throw her off her game by asking pointless questions - answers to which could be found in the leaflets in the room.

Though in his heart, Caleb didn't want to hurt Tracy, Ruby's hold over him led him to carry out her wishes.

In the packed-out Hide, Caleb asked Tracy if it was appropriate for her to be in charge of people's children, given that she used to be a sex worker.

Back in 2018, a man called Phil turned up to blackmail Tracy over the fact that he once paid her for sex. Poor Tracy was devastated at the time, and tonight saw the character mortified and humiliated as she was forced to admit that yes, she had turned to prostitution in the past.

As the guests began to walk out, Tracy attempted to convince them that her venture meant a lot to her and she wouldn't let the parents down. But it was all too late, and even Gabby pulled her investment money.

Nate launched an attack on Caleb, after which a triumphant Ruby furtively told her hubby that he had "smashed it". But the police arrived to arrest Nate over the stolen cars, and Tracy assumed this was down to Caleb.

Caleb knew that Ruby must have reported Nate, and she was gleeful as she owned up to it. But things got worse when news of Caleb's nasty behaviour towards Tracy filtered through to Cain and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Caleb was broken when Chas visited to tell him she wanted nothing more to do with him, adding that their mum Faith (Sally Dexter) would be ashamed of him.

Although Caleb told Nate that he had provided him with an alibi for the police, Nate and Cain dismissed him.

At The Mill, Ruby tried to entice Caleb to bed, but he vented his fury, leaving her alone as she screamed in frustration. What will Ruby do now, and can Caleb ever fix things with the Dingles?

