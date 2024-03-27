Unfortunately, when Pollard was caught out, Amit threatened police action, while Jai appeared to pity him due to his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Life went on as normal for Jai and his family, and Amit paid him a visit at home to plant the seed that Pollard was more unwell than they thought.

But Jai noticed when Amit dodged a call and acted shifty, although he seemed taken in by Amit's explanation.

More like this

Meanwhile, Pollard, Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) discussed the dead end in their detective work, but the trio were convinced that Amit was behind brother Rishi Sharma's (Bhasker Patel) death.

This was something that Jai had also suspected and Emmerdale had already hinted at, before Jai concluded that he had been wrong.

At the Hide, Amit told co-owner Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) that he would drop off the safe contents at the bank, and Jai agreed.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We then saw Amit in another roadside meeting with loan shark Dee (Claire Cage), as he handed her the money from the Hide's takings. The woman was not impressed that she hadn't been paid in full, insisting that his debt now had interest rates.

Amit replied that he could get all the cash she needed from his family business - but he was unaware that Jai was watching nearby.

Later, Jai returned to work, failing to confide in wife Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy). Amit arrived next, looking dishevelled as he lied that he had just been mugged for the takings!

Jai kept quiet about what he knew, but paid a visit to Pollard, revealing that he knew Amit was a liar, a con-man and a thief.

The pair dreaded to think what Rishi had been through during his final moments, as it was clear that Amit was capable of murder.

"I knew it. I felt it. Amit has had us all in his sights," said Jai, who planned to make Amit pay.

"He's not going to know what's hit him!"

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.