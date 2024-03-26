Elsewhere, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is forced to admit his test results to mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), while Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) commits to the wrong woman!

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) could be about to lose husband Caleb Miligan (William Ash) for good, and Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) sees the error of her ways after her transphobic behaviour towards Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano).

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) creates chaos over Matty's wedding plans and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) feels terrible over a new development.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 1st - 5th April 2024.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Tom King's fury over Belle King's lie

Belle spots Tom watching her. ITV

Tom is perturbed to get a text from Belle, who explains she'll be late home from work. When his tracker app shows Belle is in a moving car, Tom is livid.

When Tom calls to find out where she is, Belle feels guilty as she covers that she's still at work, rather than in the Hide. Knowing her true location from the app, Tom is fuming.

When he arrives and spots Belle apparently having the time of her life, Tom tries to stop his passive aggression from leaking through his good-natured façade as he pretends he's fine with Belle socialising at the Hide.

At home, unable to cope with his lack of control over Belle, Tom trashes the house in a fit of rage. Will Belle walk in on his outburst?

2. Paddy Kirk devastated over Pearl Ladderbanks's death

Rhona cries as she and Paddy remember Pearl in Emmerdale. ITV

Paddy, Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) are tearful when they hear that old friend Pearl has passed away. Paddy feels close to Pearl as he wears the last jumper she'll ever knit for him, and those who knew and loved Pearl fondly remember her as they mourn her death.

During her time in the village, the character had a memorable relationship with Len Reynolds (Peter Martin), faced up to the fact that her son Frank Bernard Hartbourne (Rob Parry) committed rape, and became addicted to gambling. Meg Johnson played Pearl from 2003 to 2020.

3. Aaron Dingle opens up over gene test results

Aaron opens up. ITV

Liam desperately tries to cover the truth of Aaron's BRCA2 gene test result, which was positive despite Aaron lying to Chas that he was in the clear amid her cancer treatment.

Chas probes Liam with questions, and Liam makes a quick exit, but Chas is deeply concerned by what he's implied with his awkward answers. When Chas asks Aaron a direct question about the gene test, the look on his face betrays the truth.

Aaron goes straight to anger and denial as he struggles to process his emotions now that his mum knows the truth. Aaron targets Liam for crossing the line, and Chas clocks a visibly injured Liam the next day, asking if Aaron's fists are to blame.

Liam can't help but agree with her guess, but he urges Chas to take a different approach with Aaron. Chas begins to break through Aaron's barriers as he eventually confesses that the gene test result feels like a death sentence.

The pair know that Aaron has made a massive step forward as he finally opens up, while Paddy reminds Aaron he'll always be there for him too. Can Aaron face the future with his loved ones by his side?

4. Liam Cavanagh's love dilemma

Liam messes up his love life. ITV

A tender moment between Liam and Chas is witnessed by his latest love interest, Ella Forster (Paula Lane).

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) convinces Chas to lay everything on the line in her pursuit of Liam, but Ella is also motivated to win Liam's heart when Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) assures her Liam only has eyes for her after misinterpreting a conversation with him earlier.

Chas and Liam are both finally prepared to tell each other how they feel, but then Ella intervenes. After a kiss with Ella, Liam is powerless to resist Ella's request that they become a proper couple.

Ella is thrilled, but Liam is thrown to realise he's just committed to the wrong woman! Liam updates ex-wife Leyla on his Chas and Ella mix-up, and Leyla urges Liam to get the right woman without delay. Liam's ready to give it his all, but how will his plan go?

5. Ruby Fox-Miligan shunned by Caleb Miligan

Ruby injures Chas. ITV

Ruby is furious to find her carefully laid plans for a life away from the village with Caleb have been undone thanks to a single conversation with Chas. Caleb receives a warm welcome in the Woolpack, but this soon sours when Ruby arrives, spoiling for a fight.

A slanging match in the pub between Ruby and the Dingles takes a dark turn when Ruby accidentally elbows Chas in the chest – weeks after she underwent a mastectomy. Ruby is left broken and alone when Caleb sides with the Dingles and publicly rejects Ruby.

Ruby is inconsolable as she sits outside the pub on her own, and Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) is worried for her when Caleb emerges, enraged. Will Ruby be able to turn things around, or has she outstayed her welcome?

6. Claudette Anderson apologises to Matty Barton amid Kerry Wyatt mystery

Matty gets emotional. ITV

Ethan Anderson (Emile Johns) is horrified when grandmother Claudette sheepishly confesses what she said to Matty. Ethan helps Claudette see that she owes Matty an apology, as he reminds her that the most important teaching of Christianity is to love each other.

Claudette is grateful for her grandson's support, but when Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) condemns her behaviour towards Matty, Claudette's uneasy at the damage her callous words have caused. When she offers a heartfelt apology, Matty finds it in his heart to forgive Claudette.

Meanwhile, future mother-in-law Kerry interferes with bride-to-be Amy Wyatt's (Natalie Ann Jamieson) hen party, and Victoria is annoyed when Kerry hires some naked butlers and turns the night into the Kerry show.

Matty is emotional on his stag do, while Kerry vows to pay for Amy and Matty's wedding – but will she reveal where the money is coming from?

7. Victoria Sugden feels guilty over David Metcalfe news

Victoria worries. ITV

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) is crushed to hear that his dad is never coming home, following David's discovery that his adoptive son is dating his ex.

Victoria's guilt is overwhelming as she struggles to deal with how her pursuit of happiness with Jacob has made so many other people unhappy. Will this lead her to end the relationship?

