The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.

“Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye.

“Meg had an outstanding career that ended with her playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale from 2003.

“Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless."

It continued: “She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Johnson was best known for her role as Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale, a part which she played between 2003 and 2020.

Johnson's character became embroiled in some huge storylines over the years, including the Sugden house explosion, struggling with a gambling addiction and faking Alzheimer’s disease.

The actress also appeared in ITV’s Coronation Street, initially starring as a guest character called Brenda Holden, before being cast as Eunice Gee in 1981.

Prior to appearing in Emmerdale, Johnson starred in Channel 4 soap opera Brookside as Brigid McKenna.

In the 1980s, Johnson worked several times with Victoria Wood, appearing alongside the late comedian on Victoria Wood: As Seen On TV, which also starred Celia Imrie and Dame Julie Walters.

Tributes have been flooding in for Johnson following the tragic news of her passing.

Actress Gemma Oaten, who appeared on Emmerdale alongside Johnson, led the tributes on Twitter, writing: "Sending so much love to the @emmerdale family and family of the late and great Meg Johnson.

"A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me during my #Emmerdale days. I'm sure Shirley, Freddie, Richard and Co will take good care of her up there RIP lovely Meg x."

Meanwhile, actor Louis Emerick wrote: "Hey guys, what sad news today, the passing of #MegJohnson, a wonderful actress who could play Comedy with the most beautiful and lightest of touches... add to that, a Fantastic lady, who will be truly missed."