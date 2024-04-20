The pair are at different stages in their lives, with Vic raising four-year-old son Harry and Jacob training to be a doctor.

It was Leyla who urged Victoria to break off the relationship, and Jacob was left distraught while Vic privately sobbed over her decision.

Later, Victoria was sacked by Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), when Jacob's vengeful grandfather Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) blackmailed Jai over his dealings with evil Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam).

More like this

Victoria punches Leyla! ITV

Next week, Jacob is still nursing his broken heart, while Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) encourages Victoria to find a new job.

Jacob struggles to hide his pain and maintains he's not ready to move on from Vic, planning to take a break from university in the hopes that she'll take him back.

Leyla tries to persuade Jacob to return to his studies, but she later has an altercation with Victoria, who is out for lunch with Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson). Vic and Leyla get into a fierce argument, and it ends with Victoria punching Leyla.

PC Swirling (Andy Moore) arrives to arrest Victoria for assault, but will she be charged? And how will Jacob react when he learns what has gone on between the woman he loves and his mother? Has Leyla damaged her relationship with her son once more?

Emmerdale airs these scenes on Monday 22nd April and Tuesday 23rd April.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.