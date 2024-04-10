Emmerdale is working closely with Leukaemia Care to ensure a realistic and authentic depiction.

Producer Laura Shaw said of the storyline: "Evan's leukaemia diagnosis will come abruptly and without warning for Dawn and Billy, like it does for many parents who find themselves facing this devastating situation.

"Working closely with Leukaemia Care, it's vital to us that we portray this story as accurately and sensitively as possible, and do justice to those faced with a diagnosis like this and highlight the severe impact a long-term illness like this can have on families' lives."

Bromley added: "This is an incredibly challenging and heartbreaking story, but such an important story for Emmerdale to tell.

"I've learnt so much since working with Leukaemia Care and speaking to parents whose children have been diagnosed, and we want to not only raise awareness but to do justice to the experience of families who are blindsided by a diagnosis like this.

"For Dawn and Billy, like many parents, Evan's diagnosis turns their world upside down so unexpectedly.

"It's been inspiring to hear the stories of strength, resilience and also to hear of the incredible NHS staff who do such invaluable work when parents are at their lowest, so I hope we can also reflect this as we approach this storyline."

Colin Dyer, CEO at Leukaemia Care, commented: "Every year, 10,000 people are diagnosed with leukaemia in the UK. A leukaemia diagnosis can affect not just the patient, but also their loved ones such as friends and family.

"The baby Evan storyline being featured on Emmerdale is helping to deliver a very important message not just about the awareness of the symptoms and the condition, but about how it affects the family and those around them."

For help and support with a leukaemia diagnosis, visit Leukaemia Care's website or call them on 08088 010 444.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

