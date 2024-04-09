Meanwhile, will Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) say 'I do'? It all rests on Kerry Wyatt's (Laura Norton) shoulders!

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) worries about boyfriend Jacob Gallagher's (Joe-Warren Plant) future, and we're left wondering whether Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) can stand up to Kim Tate (Claire King).

Finally, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is determined to speak to Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) - but will she regret it?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 15th - 19th April 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Tom King attacks Vinny Dingle

Tom is on the warpath. ITV

When Tom thinks he's missing out on a veterinary work trip, he's upset - until Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) saves the day and he prepares for the trip.

Belle expresses worry about being left alone after the 'robbery', which was actually staged by manipulative Tom.

But with the puppy cam allowing Tom to track Belle's every move, she's never really alone, and at the hotel, abusive Tom prioritises watching Belle go about her business on the hidden camera. But Tom is incensed to see Vinny arrive, and Tom sets off home.

With a face like thunder, Tom arrives, but he's frustrated that Belle's not there and he can't locate her on the tracking app.

Oblivious Vinny and Belle walk their dogs in the woods, and Belle allows Vinny to try and fix her temperamental phone. Belle heads home, but Tom has tracked her phone to the scrapyard, where he's unaware that Vinny has fixed it.

Tom panics to hear Vinny coming into the portacabin, and Tom hits Vinny over the head with a paperweight! Tom wipes his fingerprints from the scene and abandons a bleeding Vinny, but will Vinny be okay?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can also visit the the tech safety website refugetechsafety.org to learn more about technology-facilitated abuse.

2. Kerry Wyatt jeopardises Amy Wyatt's wedding to Matty Barton

The big day goes ahead after all. ITV

Amy and Matty are filled with excitement for their big day, but they have no idea that Kerry is struggling to honour her promise to pay for the wedding.

Kerry hopes a second opinion on the necklace will yield the cash she needs, but she hides from Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), who soon tracks Kerry down and gives her the ultimatum to pay up now or the wedding is cancelled!

Kerry prays the necklace's value will be enough to salvage the wedding, while at Home Farm, Suzy and Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) prepare the venue - but still await payment.

Oblivious bride and groom Amy and Matty arrive for the rehearsal, but Kim demands full payment for the use of her property.

Kerry is defeated after earning a pittance for her necklace, and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is shocked that she can't pay for the wedding.

Kerry braces herself to confess, and the wedding party are brought back down to earth when Kerry reveals she can't afford to pay up.

Matty is blindsided, but after taking a mystery call, Leyla suddenly announces that the wedding is back on. Amy heads down the aisle and beams as she meets Matty to take their vows, but will all go smoothly? And who has saved the day?

3. Victoria Sugden makes decision over Jacob Gallagher

Will Victoria dump Jacob? ITV

Jacob tries to hide the news of a six week placement in Berlin from Victoria, but she knows he's turned it down to stay with her.

Vic worries that Jacob is missing out on his future, while Leyla is bemused when Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) tells her about the placement.

Victoria is embarrassed when she explains to Leyla that Jacob has turned down the offer to be with her. Both women worry that Jacob's relationship with Vic will limit his life, and soon Victoria makes a big decision. Will she break things off to set Jacob free?

4. Will Billy Fletcher stand up to Kim Tate?

Billy vs Kim? ITV

Kim shoots down Billy's plans to work as a personal trainer, but Manpreet urges him to stand up to her.

Billy is currently running the Home Farm estate, and on the surface, life is rather cosy for him and wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley). But it's clear he wants more from his working life. So, will Billy muster the courage to stand up to domineering Kim?

5. Manpreet Sharma confronts Ruby Fox-Milligan

What does Ruby have to say? ITV

Next week, Manpreet confronts Ruby face to face, but soon she is left fearing she's made things worse. What could Manpreet be so wary of?

Ruby's husband Caleb Milligan (William Ash) is set to collapse in pain ahead of these latest spoilers, before a busy Manpreet is unable to see him at the surgery. Is something seriously wrong with Caleb, and does Ruby have a sinister involvement?

