The first half of the episode showed the dinner party from Rhona (played by Zoe Henry) and Marlon's (Mark Charnock) perspective as the couple continued their war of words.

By the end of their half, viewers had seen how the table's view of the dinner party played out, and after the break, we saw how the night went for the hosts, Tom (James Chase) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Viewers know their relationship is one of abuse, with Tom exerting coercive control over Belle since they got married, but tonight saw it step up a notch.

It started before the guests arrive, with Tom stumbling upon Belle's contraceptive pills, the ones he told her she isn't to take as he wants a baby.

He kept the fact he knew to himself for the entirety of the dinner party, instead choosing to frighten Belle at any opportunity.

As the meal came to an end, Belle begged her guests not to leave, but it was no good, and she was left alone with her abusive husband once more.

He revealed, finally, that he knew she was taking her contraceptive pills, and though she tried to lie about it, it was no good.

Furious with her, Tom saw red and plunged Belle's hand under scalding water.

Clutching her hand, she watched Tom go out as he ominously told her she was "a good wife".

Fighting tears, Belle looked off into the distance. Will she find the strength to leave him?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

