Iain MacLeod, who was promoted to Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV earlier this year, with oversight across both Coronation Street and Emmerdale, said in a statement: "Sophie is a real talent and has a natural eye for a big, bold story so she is the perfect person to maintain Emmerdale’s tradition of challenging, exciting narratives.

"I am thrilled that she has made the well-deserved step up into her new role and with her as a more senior part of the very talented team in Leeds, viewers will be in for an engrossing, exhilarating and emotional ride."

Emmerdale. ITV

Meanwhile Roper, who was previously Story Producer for Emmerdale, said in a statement: "As a lifelong soap fan, I feel privileged to be part of such an iconic and well- loved programme and I'm thrilled to be taking the show forward as Producer, alongside an incredibly talented and dedicated team.

"Emmerdale truly is a special place both on and offscreen and as we embark on this next chapter, I look forward to bringing more bold and ground breaking drama to the Dales."

During her time working on Emmerdale thus far, Roper has been responsible for helping to craft storylines including Pierce’s coercive control over Rhona, Maya Stepney’s grooming of Jacob while a teenager, Charity’s flashback episode, Faith Dingle’s cancer storyline and Meena Jutla’s arrival in the Village and her murderous rampage.

Emmerdale recently celebrated its 10,000th episode by announcing its involvement in an ambitious nature project run by The University of Leeds.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

