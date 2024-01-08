MacLeod said of his new position: "I am beyond delighted to be stewarding two shows that I – along with the whole nation – absolutely love.

"They hold such a central role in viewers' lives and working with the immensely talented teams on either side of the Pennines to cement their position as the best soaps on the telly will be a massive thrill and a privilege.

"I have been honing my skills in producer roles for the past decade and I am brimming with ideas for what the next chapter on each show will look like – I can't wait to get started!"

The Dingles face Lydia in a family court session at the Woolpack in Emmerdale. ITV

Before starting his role on Coronation Street, MacLeod was previously series producer for Emmerdale, with his era seeing storylines such as Ashley Thomas's battle with vascular dementia.

During his time at the helm of Coronation Street, he won a BAFTA for Best Soap and Continuing Drama in 2022, as well as two Best Serial Drama Awards at the National Television Awards in 2019 and 2020.

His Coronation Street storylines have included Sinead Tinker's cancer diagnosis and marriage to Daniel Osbourne, the introduction of the Bailey family, how Nina and Seb became embroiled in a vicious hate crime, and Geoff’s coercive control of Yasmeen.

MacLeod is also a former producer of Hollyoaks.

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, said: "I'm delighted that Iain has agreed to take on what is probably one of the toughest, but most exciting, jobs in the TV world.

"Responsible for six hours of primetime ITV output 52 weeks of the year (that's over three feature films' worth) the job is not for the faint-hearted. Luckily Iain has been hewn in the fire of continuing drama having produced all three Northern soaps, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

"During that time he has racked up innumerable awards, brought to our screens fantastic new characters and storylines and tackled some really important social issues with boldness and sensitivity. We are very fortunate to have him to help guide the soaps through their next phase."

