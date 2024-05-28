Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) despairs over her marriage to husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reminds pal Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) that he can still lean on their friendship.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 3rd - 7th June 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Samson Dingle stabbed after Matty Barton is targeted

Will Samson be killed? ITV

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) worries about stepson Samson's plans to head around Europe by car with his new friend Josh. Lydia secretly hopes that Samson will fail his driving test and that the second car Sam (James Hooton) has given him will not be roadworthy; but the teen is thrilled when Cain gives the car his seal of approval and Josh reveals Samson has passed his test.

Samson is miffed by Lydia's perfunctory congratulations, but soon there's much more to worry about when Josh takes Samson to celebrate in The Hide.

Josh shows an unsubtle interest in newlywed Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson), and after feeling dismissed by Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), Josh makes another play for Amy while making clear he knows that Matty is transgender.

Amy struggles to cope with Josh's flirting, so leaves work early; and Matty gives Josh some home truths about his behaviour, ordering him and Samson to leave. Josh is humiliated and fuming, especially when Matty gets the upper hand again.

Outside, Josh dead-names Matty and heads back inside to teach him a lesson, and despite Samson's misgivings, he follows him. Josh threatens Matty to give him the money from the till, and the situation escalates until Josh shoves Samson into Matty, causing Samson to be stabbed by the knife that Matty was holding!

As Samson bleeds out and Josh accuses Matty of coming at them with the weapon, Matty is stunned that the narrative has been twisted, and panics about what the consequences will be for him. But will Samson survive?

2. Rose Jackson makes an error as she works against Kim Tate

Rose is on thin ice. ITV

With the kids struggling to accept not being allowed to go to school due to the risk of spreading germs to poorly baby Evan, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) is grateful when mum Rose offers her some respite at Home Farm, giving her a brandy to unwind.

But Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is horrified to catch Rose offering Dawn some heavy-duty sleeping pills, announcing that Dawn is a recovering drug addict.

Will warns Rose that she's on her last chance, while Dawn forgives Rose for her faux pas and is grateful to have spent time bonding with her.

Rose basks in the warmth of her daughter's acceptance, but is riled when Kim reminds her she's a long way off earning Will's forgiveness.

Rose updates Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) about the latest hitch in their plan to destroy Kim, and Ruby reminds Rose of the stakes of the operation.

Also next week, Rose pretends to be Kim when Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) shows a client around Home Farm! Will Rose pull off the scheme against Kim?

3. Billy Fletcher breaks down over battle to keep poorly baby Evan safe

Billy finds the task ahead impossible. ITV

Billy is overwhelmed with exhaustion, and when Evan's temperature is raised after his chemotherapy, Dawn anxiously interrogates Billy at the hospital.

She's worried that some germs may transfer from Clemmie (Mabel Addison) and Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) to Evan. Alone with Will, Billy breaks down at the impossible task of keeping Evan safe from germs once he leaves hospital.

How will Billy and Dawn ensure their son's safety as he battles leukemia?

For help and support with a leukaemia diagnosis, visit Leukaemia Care's website or call them on 08088 010 444.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Can Rhona Goskirk save her marriage as Marlon Dingle gives up?

Marlon can't take it any more. ITV

Rhona is sick of Marlon harping on about her past actions. When Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) visits and talk turns to a potential christening for baby Ivy, Rhona can't help engaging in the suggestion just as Marlon returns.

Marlon is stunned that Rhona has apparently made yet another decision without him, but she explains that Charles was the one to mention a christening.

Marlon isn't interested, and the fact that Rhona always has a justifiable reason for making decisions without him is part of the problem in Marlon's eyes.

Unable to take any more, Marlon launches a pan of food on the floor, and Rhona is later devastated to hear that Marlon is leaving for a camping trip with Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) to decide if he has a future with Rhona.

Paddy is stunned when Marlon talks seriously about divorcing Rhona, and tries to inspire his friend to fight for his marriage with the same tenacity he used to fight his way back from the stroke.

Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) urges Rhona to take desperate measures – what will she do, and can Paddy convince Marlon to have a change of heart?

5. Cain Dingle reaches out to Liam Cavanagh

Should Cain be worried? ITV

As they share a beer, Cain reminds Liam that he will always care about how he's doing. It's always a treat to see this unlikely pair of pals having a heart-to-heart, but what has sparked it this time?

Has Liam found out what new girlfriend Ella Forster (Paula Lane) has been hiding? Or is Cain saying goodbye after coming to a decision about his own family's future?

Read more:

Advertisement

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.