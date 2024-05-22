Tonight, at the village fete, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) helped run the festivities as organiser Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) was in her element.

But soon, the occasion was interrupted when Ethan was seen laying crumpled and bleeding in the road as a car sped away from the scene. The locals were stunned when Ethan stumbled towards them before collapsing, much to the horror of his father Charles (Kevin Mathurin).

Charles's partner, Doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), checked Ethan over as he came to, and Ethan insisted he didn't need hospital treatment as he claimed he hadn't seen who mowed him down.

Meanwhile, Ruby casually left to visit Nicky, while her husband Caleb (William Ash) and his half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) shared a mocking exchange about Ethan's welfare as a suspicious Charles clocked them.

Charles was furious, but Ethan insisted on no police and Manpreet tried to keep the peace. It looked like Ethan had escape his brush with death, and we later saw Ruby pay him a visit.

Ethan revealed he knew that Ruby was responsible for the hit and run, and declared that it made them even. But Ruby reminded Ethan that Nicky was still in a critical condition because of what he had done, so there was no way he was off the hook in her eyes.

"You better look both ways every time you cross the street," said Ruby. "Because if Nicky doesn't make it, be assured I will finish the job!"

Is Ethan a dead man walking?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.