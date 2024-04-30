Meanwhile, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) find their marriage unravelling at the same dinner party. Can their love survive?

The following spoilers are for the episodes airing from Monday 6th May 2024 to Friday 10th May 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Belle and Tom King's issues bleed into the dinner party

Belle and Tom King, Rhona Goskirk, and Marlon Dingle sat at a dinner table smiling but a reflection shows less harmonious scenes in a promo image for Emmerdale. ITV

Belle King starts the week by secretly getting her contraceptives from Dr Manpreet Sharma, and explains she cannot have the medication sent to her home.

Meanwhile, at work, Tom King grows frustrated when Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) patronises him over mistakenly diagnosing an elderly dog with cancer, but thankfully she and Paddy Kirk are able to save the dog with an abscess. The customer is furious, but Tom instead paints Vanessa as victimising him and decides to turn things around by inviting all the vets and their partners over to his and Belle's house for a dinner party.

Arriving home, a furious Tom tells Belle about his day and places huge pressure on her to get this dinner party right.

Amid the dinner party itself, an emotional Belle excuses herself to cry while cutting onions, as she feels the pressure from controlling Tom.

As she puts the final touches in place for the dinner, Tom criticises her outfit and orders her to change, prompting her to comply.

In the kitchen, however, Tom makes a shocking discovery before the guests arrive.

Amid the party, Belle heads to the bathroom and Tom joins her and then threatens her before not letting her leave his gaze once they are back in the kitchen.

When the dinner party breaks up, Belle is beyond desperate for people to stay, but once she is alone with Tom, the dark nature of her reality at home becomes all the clearer...

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

2. Rhona Goskirk ends her marriage to Marlon Dingle at the dinner party

The pressure mounts for Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock, left) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). ITV

Feeling the strain after Gus's sentencing, Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk feel further apart than ever but agree to have a lunch. However, this swiftly turns awkward when Rhona reveals Tom's invite to the dinner party. Marlon is angered, however, that she did not ask him before accepting.

At the dinner party, tensions are felt once more between Marlon and Rhona, highlighted even further by a loved-up Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley). A further toast by Tom to marriage only shows the cracks further and Marlon and Rhona end up arguing at the dinner table and their problems are laid bare to all couples present, including Vanessa and girlfriend Suzy Merton.

When Rhona gets up to leave, Marlon refuses to join her, prompting her to end their marriage in front of everyone there and bring the party to an abrupt end.

Is this really it for Marlon and Rhona's marriage?

Later in the week, Paddy urges Marlon to try and mend things with Rhona and try marriage counselling. Will Marlon pursue it?

3. Ethan Anderson flees a car crash that leaves Nicky Milligan in critical condition

Ethan Anderson ends up in a car crash with Nicky Milligan – will the latter survive? ITV

Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) grows frustrated with dad Caleb (Will Ash) next week, after he refuses to help him get Nate Robinson's shares in the family business.

Amid this, Nicky asks his boyfriend Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) to move in with him – will he accept?

Later, Nicky receives a call from Suni, who reveals he is at a bar and has seen one of the men who subjected him to a homophobic attack that left him hospitalised. Nicky goes to join Suni, but Ethan Anderson (Emile John) spots that he has drunk too much and offers to drive him instead.

However, knowing that he is also over the limit, Ethan baulks in the car when he sees a police car and turns around. Yet, as Nicky struggles to get a hold of Suni, Ethan loses control of the car and crashes.

Following the crash, a conscious Ethan pulls an unconscious Nicky from the car but fearing the consequences to his career he flees and hides.

Watching for a time, Ethan sees that Nicky's unconscious body is found by his aunt Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) before he flees the scene.

Will Ethan manage to hide what he has done and will Nicky survive?

4. Kerry Wyatt plots against Eric Pollard

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) come to bows. ITV

A suspicious Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) finds her way into the laptop of Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and discovers that he swindled her regarding the sale of her jewelled necklace and that he had sold it for a large sum of money.

In response, Kerry plots revenge and manages to convince Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) to let her run a cash-only sale from David's shop.

As the villagers look at the bargains, Kerry ransacks the shop and leaves it desolate.

How will Pollard react to Kerry's revenge?

5. Moira Dingle sits down with Ruby Fox-Milligan

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) continue to not see eye-to-eye. ITV

Two strong fiery women who haven't been seeing eye-to-eye are sisters-in-law Moira Dingle and Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly).

However, next week, Moira offers an olive branch and suggests a lunch between the two. Despite being reluctant, Ruby accepts.

When the pair have their meal, however, a plan emerges for Moira.

Is it in Ruby's favour or working against her?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

