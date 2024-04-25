When Dawn mentioned that Will wasn't on a work run as he had told Kim, the latter wondered what he was really up to.

When we next saw him, he had arrived at the hospital, where he heard Rose entertaining the nurses in one of the rooms.

Branding him a worm, Rose reverted to her old nickname for him, "Wills", before explaining that she had fallen over after a night out. Will had been called as her next of kin, and demanded to be taken off her file.

More like this

"We mean nothing to each other," said Will, though he couldn't help asking where she had been all these years. Rose revealed she was living abroad and doing alright for herself, noting that Will clearly was too.

But when Rose added that she had done him a favour in "spreading her wings", Will reminded her that she had abandoned him and their daughter!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rose simply stated that if Dawn was alive, safe and happy, then that would be enough for her, before maintaining that she was content to carry on living for number one.

Will updated Rose on how his and Dawn's lives had spiralled after she left, resulting in him taking on dodgy work and being sent to prison while Dawn was sent into care.

Rose appeared almost completely unfazed, and a nurse interrupted his cold rant as Will walked away.

Returning to Home Farm, Will was asked by Kim what he had been up to, but he managed to cover. Kim wondered if everything was OK, but Will insisted that everything was well.

Yet when she looked at Will's phone and saw that he had been looking at a social media page, which matched the one Rose gave out to a nurse, Kim looked troubled.

Will Kim find out what Will is hiding? And will he tell Dawn that her mum is nearby?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.