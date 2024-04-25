Marlon was furious that, once again, Rhona had failed to talk things through with him first, though Rhona insisted that she didn't know what she was going to say until the words left her mouth.

As Ivy struggled to feel settled in Gus's absence, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) felt sorry for her.

The atmosphere was not pleasant between Rhona and a frosty Marlon, and Marlon later ranted to best pal Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) about Rhona opting not to tell him of her doubts about supporting Gus.

Rhona, however, was convinced that Marlon would come round, while her mum Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) quizzed her on her motives in court. Rhona insisted that she had felt it was her last chance to explain her feelings on the entire matter.

Later, her stress levels went up when son Leo's (Harvey Rogerson) dentist appointment was cancelled, and he heard her shouting in frustration. She apologised, and dropped Leo back at school.

Speaking to Marlon in the Woolpack kitchen, Rhona tried to make her husband understand her actions, while Marlon branded her selfish and reminded her that, years ago, she had tried to take Leo away from him.

Marlon accused Rhona of treating him like an afterthought, as well as stabbing Gus in the back.

But the row was interrupted by Mary, who announced that an upset Leo was refusing to get off the school bus. Marlon stopped Rhona from stepping in, joining Leo on the bus himself to gently find out what was bothering him.

Leo indicated that he was trying to avoid his mum and dad's arguing, and used Makaton sign language to tell Marlon that he and Rhona were being mean to each other.

Marlon promised Leo that the rows would stop, and Rhona smiled with relief.

At home, she tried to initiate a hug with Marlon, but he refused, telling her that things were certainly not OK between them. Marlon added that one of them should sleep on the sofa, as he couldn't share a bed with her right now.

As Rhona pleaded to know just how long this situation would go on for, could her marriage to Marlon be over?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

