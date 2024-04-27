When Rose was discharged from the hospital the following day, she bumped into Dawn and her husband Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), who had brought their baby son Evan in after he fell off his changing table.

Rose made pleasant conversation with Dawn, with neither of the women recognising the other - until Will arrived shortly after filling current wife Kim Tate (Claire King) in on the situation. Will was forced to reveal Rose's identity to Dawn, who furiously told her mother that she didn't need her in her life.

Kim gives Rose an ultimatum about her next move ITV

As the ITV soap continues, Dawn is in turmoil and doesn't want to discuss Rose with Billy. Meanwhile, an overfamiliar Rose asks for directions to Home Farm, and comes face to face with Kim as she turns up asking to speak to Dawn. Rose and Dawn eventually meet again, but Rose is annoyed when Dawn insists that stepmother Kim sit in on their conversation.

Rose lays her heart on the line, but Dawn firmly explains that they won't have any kind of relationship. Determined to solve the problem, Kim privately offers Rose two thousand pounds to go back to Spain and never return to the village.

The offer is soon raised to another grand, but Rose won't accept – until, that is, ruthless Kim coldly points out other, much worse options that Rose could take. Don't forget, this is the same Kim who callously stepped over estranged husband Frank Tate's (Norman Bowler) body while he lay dying!

Rose, therefore, reluctantly accepts Kim's money and leaves, but ends up at the Woolpack ahead of her flight back to Spain. Rose is befriended by Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis), but Billy orders Rose to clear off. However, with an audience around her, Rose turns the tables on Kim, blurting out that she paid her off!

Kim is caught out! ITV

Dawn is left stunned, while Will is not happy that his wife took control without even telling him. But there's a bigger shock to come when Dawn returns with her mum in tow, revealing that she's asked Rose to stay with them at Home Farm! How will Kim react as her plan backfires rather spectacularly, and are Rose's motives genuine?

Well, when star Tremarco first spoke about her alter ego, she claimed that Rose has a "big heart," so maybe she is serious about getting to know Dawn?

Poor Dawn is set for a harrowing time, as later in the week, baby Evan will be diagnosed with leukaemia. Dawn and Billy will be broken by the news, and there's a long road ahead for the family. Will Rose prove to be a tower of strength for her daughter, or will she flee?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 29th April 2024.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

