Meanwhile, abusive Tom King (James Chase) continues to seize control when wife Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) turns him away.

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) plays detective over secretive Ella Forster (Paula Lane), while Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) makes a decision when son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) makes a sad admission.

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 27th - 31st May 2024.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will Ethan Anderson die after shock discovery?

Will Ethan live? ITV

Ethan is stunned to overhear a conversation between Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) and Rose (Christine Tremarco).

Determined to use his last hours of freedom wisely, Ethan confides in dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) about his concerns for Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley).

Charles encourages Ethan to talk to Dawn, and he leaves her a voicemail. Ethan and Charles share a heartfelt conversation as they prepare for Ethan's court hearing.

But Charles is frantic when he returns from the kitchen to find that Ethan has suddenly collapsed on the floor, following the recent hit and run.

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) tries in vain to resuscitate Ethan, and a terrified Charles fears the worst. Meanwhile, Dawn is concerned after hearing Ethan's message, but will Ethan live to tell her what he knows?

Speaking about the horrifying moment that Charles finds Ethan unconscious, Mathurin said: "He just goes into emergency mode. He's panicking, Charles knows a bit of CPR but obviously, Ethan's not responding so he's relieved that Manpreet shows up.

"Due to the time lapsed, Charles is a bit more distressed and panicked about the situation."

2. Tom King tries to control the situation after Belle's rejection

Belle doesn't want to see Tom. ITV

Tom's chilled by the possible implications when Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) reveals that Belle has asked her to visit rather than him.

A frustrated Tom comes up with a plan to further control the situation, but how will he do so?

Having controlled Belle and brutally attacked her, what's evil Tom's next move?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

3. Leyla Harding is suspicious of Ella Forster

Leyla and Manpreet intervene over Ella. ITV

Leyla is suspicious of Ella's lack of online presence, and becomes determined to find answers about her.

Later, Manpreet tells Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) about something she saw concerning Ella, and the news jolts Liam into action.

What has Liam discovered, and just what is Ella hiding? Is her secret dark, or should Leyla really be minding her own business?

4. Cain Dingle's decision over Kyle Winchester's bullying ordeal

Kyle is troubled once more. ITV

When Kyle tells dad Cain that he's being bullied again, Cain considers moving to give Kyle a new start.

Back in 2022, Kyle confessed to accidentally shooting and killing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), but was spared being sentenced to time in a youth correction facility.

Kyle's life returned to normal after a tough time at school, but now he's being targeted once more. Will Cain stick to his choice?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

