Having been a mainstay in the Dales since 1986, the character has gone through his fair share of storylines (and marriages), being one of the undisputed icons of the soap.

Well, chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the first edition of the Soap Awards this weekend, Chittell said: "I'm humbled. This represents not me, it represents all of us. It represents my family who, bless their cotton socks, I'd be up the road on a Sunday night and come back on a Friday night and pretend to be the father and the husband, etc."

Chittell continued: "My work colleagues have, from day one, just been amazing. Sometimes, you might not be up to it and you can't put a word in edgeways that makes any sense. But there are kindly people about who say, 'It's alright Chris, calm. Take time, five minutes out then come back.' Kindness and care.

"I'm in great company because this is a body of people, a huge body of people, and they are all over the world. A great team, I'm in awe."

He added: "If I'm not doing anything to a great degree on set, I take that opportunity of watching everybody else and they beaver. And they can be in really horrid conditions but they beaver to the best of their ability. We've got some of the best crews in the world – family. This is for them."

Chittell made his Emmerdale debut back in September 1986 and is the longest-serving actor and character in the history of the soap. While Pollard was initially a bit of a villain in the Dales, his character has certainly softened over the years, not least after the death of wife Val Lambert in 2015.

On the announcement of Chittell's award, Morgan Jeffery, Digital Editor of Radio Times, said: "I'm delighted that Chris Chittell is the recipient of our inaugural Special Recognition award at this year's RadioTimes.com Soap Awards.

"I can't think of a more deserving winner – not only the longest-serving cast member in the soap's history, but a figure beloved by fans who, as the legendary Eric Pollard, has consistently delivered high drama, heartbreak and humour for 38 years. Congratulations, Chris."

Helen Daly, Associate Editor of Radio Times, added: "Chris Chittell is quite simply a star. He has brought life to Eric Pollard for 38 years, and as soap fans, we can't thank him enough for the years of love, laughter, and a lot of dramatic weddings!"

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

