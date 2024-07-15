Announced back in February, the soap confirmed it would explore Belle and Tom's dark marriage, with Tom's abusive side seeping in and things worsening at every turn as he aims to control his wife.

Now in July, viewers have seen Tom physically and mentally abuse Belle – spying on her through a tracker, hitting and burning her, and controlling her money. And in an upcoming single-strand episode, Tom's coercive control on wife Belle reaches terrifying new heights.

While Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has grown suspicious of Tom, the Dingles are mostly in the dark of what has been happening behind closed doors, but things could begin to change.

Charity tries to get through to Belle. ITV

Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, James Chase opened up on when the Dingles will find out the truth.

He explained: "I think something that's going out in a couple of weeks, I don't know how much I can say, but there is a sort of moment where potential Dingles notice something and there's a moment [where they] come down on him like thunder."

But it seems Tom may get away with things again, as Chase noted that if they do find out, "it'd be absolutely game over", but his manipulation tactics may preside once more.

"I think that's why Tom [has] survived up until now," he continued. "He's so good at hiding it and he's so good at manipulating that he can keep the truth at bay."

Emmerdale won two awards at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards over the weekend, with Lisa Riley taking home the trophy for Best Comedy Performance and Chris Chittell being awarded the Special Recognition Award.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Chittell said he was "humbled" to have won.

He said: "I'm humbled. This represents not me, it represents all of us. It represents my family who, bless their cotton socks, I'd be up the road on a Sunday night and come back on a Friday night and pretend to be the father and the husband, etc...

"I'm in great company because this is a body of people, a huge body of people, and they are all over the world. A great team, I'm in awe."

