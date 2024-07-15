With Lomas set to exit Hollyoaks once more, could fans expect to see him in more soaps in the future? Well, never say never.

Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Lomas revealed whether or not he would star in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, teasing what's to come in the next steps of his career.

"Who knows?" he said. "Whatever comes, comes. I'm going to Tokyo to shoot a movie in August, so [I will] see what happens after that... I'm having a baby in two weeks, so I'm just gonna take it [as] a little bit of a chill."

It was revealed back in March that Lomas would be making his exit from the soap, marking the fourth time he has said goodbye to Warren Fox.

In the last few months, Lomas has been working closely with Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen) and Richard Blackwood (Felix Westwood) in their heteropaternal superfecundation storyline, in which Warren and Felix are fathers to each of the twins respectively.

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen and Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Asked what it's been like working with Blackwood and Metcalfe, Lomas said: "Richard is a friend of mine, so yeah, it's great.

"It's been great working with Jen over the years and we have such a laugh together. It's sad to say goodbye to her. But, you know, who knows? Maybe it's not forever."

