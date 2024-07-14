Walters, who picked up the award for Best Exit as EastEnders gathered up an impressive number of gongs, reflected on this moment in the video interview you can watch above.

Walters told RadioTimes.com: "Yeah, I think that's the way we pitched it, when me, myself and the director Lance [Kneeshaw], and Letitia Dean, and the writers, when we sat down, we had to work out... the only thing that Keanu ever wanted was to be a dad, and to have a son, Albie, and as soon as that was taken away from him, his whole purpose and his character completely changed within a split second.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So I think it was a side of Keanu we saw, it was quite a vulnerable side, that was scared, that was feared of losing his child. Angry. It was such a whirlwind of emotions that was going on with Keanu's character at that time on that stairwell in the Vic, that he just lost character.

More like this

"And in that split second when a character loses character, that's when the character is at his lowest point. And then, that's obviously what happened with Keanu's demise after that, so it was very out of character, but I think it was needed for that story to work."

Of course, the Sixmas storyline was the pinnacle of EastEnders storytelling last year, with the the flash-forward finally paying off. Keanu ended up at the heart of it, with loads of twists and turns for his character. A well deserved Best Exit award for Walters!

Stay tuned for more exclusive intel from the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards in the days ahead.

Read more:

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the nominees!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.