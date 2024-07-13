EastEnders dominates RadioTimes.com Soap Awards with 7 wins
It was a big night in soap land tonight!
EastEnders took home the award for Best Soap at tonight's RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, sponsored by Inspired Villages, picking up a total of seven awards overall.
The inaugural ceremony, which took place at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, saw stars of soap land commended for their brilliant performances over the last year, across Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks .
Hosted by Brian Conley, he handed out the awards to plenty a familiar face, having recently bowed out of the soap as Rocky Cotton.
Alongside Best Soap, Danny Walters took home the award for Best Exit, while Best Episode was awarded to the one where George confronts Eddie.
Elsewhere, Suki coming out to her family won the Inspiring Storyline of the Year award, sponsored by Inspired Villages, and Sixmas won Soap Moment of the Year.
More like this
Navin Chowdhry took home the award for Best Villain for his role as Nish Panesar and Angela Wynter won the Best Actor award for her portrayal of Yolande Trueman.
Throughout the evening, plenty of awards were dished out, with Coronation Street taking home awards for Best Storyline (Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis) and Best Young Performer (Charlie Wrenshall).
Emmerdale's Lisa Riley won the award for Best Comedy Performance, along with Chris Chittell receiving the Special Recognition award.
Hollyoaks also scooped up two awards, with Iz Hesketh winning Best Newcomer and Mercedes's twins having different dads winning Best Twist.
Read more:
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal teases big drama for Suki, Eve and the 'dysfunctional' Panesars
- Coronation Street’s Peter Ash on how Rob Burrow inspired Paul’s heartbreaking MND storyline
- Hollyoaks' Kieron Richardson reveals Ste's darkest moment and dramatic future ahead
- Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter on how cancer changed Chas and her take on Belle and Tom’s storyline
The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the nominees!
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.