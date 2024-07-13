Hosted by Brian Conley, he handed out the awards to plenty a familiar face, having recently bowed out of the soap as Rocky Cotton.

Alongside Best Soap, Danny Walters took home the award for Best Exit, while Best Episode was awarded to the one where George confronts Eddie.

Elsewhere, Suki coming out to her family won the Inspiring Storyline of the Year award, sponsored by Inspired Villages, and Sixmas won Soap Moment of the Year.

Navin Chowdhry took home the award for Best Villain for his role as Nish Panesar and Angela Wynter won the Best Actor award for her portrayal of Yolande Trueman.

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Throughout the evening, plenty of awards were dished out, with Coronation Street taking home awards for Best Storyline (Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis) and Best Young Performer (Charlie Wrenshall).

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley won the award for Best Comedy Performance, along with Chris Chittell receiving the Special Recognition award.

Hollyoaks also scooped up two awards, with Iz Hesketh winning Best Newcomer and Mercedes's twins having different dads winning Best Twist.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the nominees!

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.