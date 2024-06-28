When Charity was told that Belle had suffered a miscarriage, but that only Tom had shared the news with those around them, Charity became worried. She remained unaware that Belle had had a secret termination, and that Tom had guilted her into confessing.

Tom said he could forgive Belle, and as a new day dawned, she was running around after him as he recuperated in a wheelchair, after being electrocuted as a result of his own explosion of anger.

Belle was tense and anxious around Tom, whose mood was cheerful for the time being. But in the village, Charity kept watch as she spotted Tom and Belle and told Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) that something was wrong, before approaching the couple and urging Belle to open up and lean on her extended family.

Tom rebuffed Charity's offer to host Belle in the Woolpack, and at the house, Tom alluded to Belle's deceit, then mockingly commented on her appearance after approving of her plan to take dog Piper for a walk.

But after secretly getting up from his wheelchair and walking perfectly fine, Tom tipped up his chair and lied that he had fallen, ensuring that Belle stayed put to care for him.

Later, they were joined by Tom's uncle Jimmy (Nick Miles) and aunt Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), at which point Belle was shocked to learn that Tom hadn't told them that the pregnancy had ended.

Tom kept up the act that Belle had had a miscarriage, which only made Belle more uncomfortable. Once alone again, Belle asked why Tom had lied for her, and he said he was too ashamed, but that it wasn't fair he had to shield Jimmy from the truth.

Tom urged Belle to forget their extended family, as only the two of them mattered. Playing up to his fake role as injured husband, he then criticised her tea-making skills.

Charity tried to coax Belle out of the house and Belle refused, and when Charity insisted she was worried about her and never saw her on her own any more, Belle snapped at her to leave, much to Tom's delight.

Asking Chas and Lydia to a meeting, Charity updated them on Belle's situation and revealed her concerns that all was not well with Belle and Tom.

As Charity branded Tom "intense", the women agreed that they should step in if Belle needs help. Will they uncover Tom's campaign of abuse?

Next week, Charity is shunned by Belle and Tom, after which Tom plots to move Belle away to a remote part of Wales. Will his vile scheme work?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.