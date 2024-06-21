Faced with a lifetime tied to controlling abuser Tom, Belle took the first tablet for a medical abortion, lying to Tom about her whereabouts. The following day, Belle was visibly unwell, and allowed Tom to believe she was suffering with morning sickness.

Tom ordered Belle to stay home and rest, but she attempted to find out when he would be back for lunch, hoping to plan her next move. Later, Belle's big brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) dropped by to check on her, but he was too distracted by his own problems to notice just how much Belle was struggling.

Rushing out of the house, Belle took the car again and parked at the hospital as an alibi, with Tom tracking her phone. She then waited until the time was right before swallowing the second pill to end her pregnancy.

Shaken Belle felt so alone, but didn't falter in her devastating mission. She soon called Tom, telling him she had been at the hospital and needed to tell him some news. At home, Belle announced that she had been bleeding, lying that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Tom was upset, and hurt that Belle hadn't allowed him to join her at the hospital. Belle apologised and claimed that she had been hoping she and the baby would be okay.

Tom fumed that the hospital shouldn't have let Belle go home, but she insisted it was the right course of action. Tom sobbed in Belle's arms, while she cried for entirely different reasons.

Once he had calmed down, Tom suggested that he and Belle tried for another baby, but she replied that she was nowhere near ready.

Tom continued to press the subject, before telling her that he was taking Piper for a walk. Instead, he shut the dog in the boot of the car and checked the tracker app, which confirmed that Belle had been at the hospital that day.

Seemingly satisfied, Tom failed to notice the discarded parking ticket from the abortion clinic - but will he discover Belle's lies?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.