When Belle's husband Tom (James Chase) went to hit her again earlier this week, Belle blurted out the news that she is pregnant. Controlling Tom's mood changed and he promised to be a better partner, but Belle remained torn over their future, having been coerced into trying for a baby in the first place.

During an uneasy morning, Belle claimed she wasn't feeling herself, and Tom reiterated that he would be everything she needed now they were about to become parents.

But in the café, Tom couldn't wait to spread the news, even after Belle had asked to keep things private for a while. Tom revealed his impending fatherhood to vet boss Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry), and aunt Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler).

Belle arrived just as Nicola was squealing with delight, and her hurt was clear as she realised that Tom had betrayed her trust and her pregnancy was now common knowledge.

Tom talked Belle round, and she forced a smile – until the pair attended an appointment with nurse Wendy at the surgery. Tom informed Wendy that he wanted to be notified personally of all Belle's appointments, and Wendy replied that as long as Belle was happy with this, she would authorise the request.

Again, Belle responded with a smile, but Wendy could read between the lines. Wendy ordered Tom out of the room so she could speak with Belle alone, and asked Belle if all was well, given her previous reluctance to alert Tom to the pregnancy.

Sensing something was seriously wrong, Wendy urged Belle to trust her, and Belle admitted that Tom had upset her by broadcasting their news against her wishes.

Wendy empathised, but when Belle over-compensated, adding that Tom was protective and they both wanted a family together, the unconvinced look on Wendy's face said it all.

Back at home, Tom and Belle received a gift from his uncle Jimmy King (Nick Miles), and Belle assured Tom that they might as well share that they are expecting with everyone else now.

But as the week continues, Tom locks Belle in at home and she is trapped when a fire breaks out in the kitchen. Will Belle escape? And might Wendy spot more signs of the couple's abusive marriage?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.