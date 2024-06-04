Elsewhere, Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) makes a huge decision about her future as she's faced with Charles Anderson's (Kevin Mathurin) torturous grief for late son Ethan (Emile John).

Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) shares a kiss with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), only to make a mess of the aftermath!

Read on for all you need to know on Emmerdale from 10th - 13th June 2024.

3 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Pregnant Belle King trapped in house blaze thanks to abusive Tom King

Tom's mood changes with the news of Belle's pregnancy. ITV

After learning that she's pregnant, Belle feigns illness to hide her pregnancy from Tom and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), and registers to visit another doctor with support from nurse Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson).

Belle is worried about her options, having been coerced into trying for a baby by Tom in the first place. Meanwhile, Tom is not happy when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) lectures him for selling Belle's car without consulting him.

A paranoid Tom accuses Belle of mouthing off about the car, interrogating his scared wife and raising a hand to hit her. Fearful Belle blurts out that she's pregnant, and Tom pulls her in for a hug as his demeanour switches in an instant.

The pair both cry, but Belle's are not tears of joy. Belle urges Tom to keep their news quiet for now, and she's unsure whether to trust this new version of Tom who vows to be a better husband.

But with Tom apparently determined to change, Belle softens, hopeful that they still have a chance together.

But Tom can't contain himself and reveals Belle's pregnancy to Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) and Jimmy King (Nick Miles).

Jimmy offers his congratulations and Belle is furious that Tom has let the cat out of the bag, but Tom talks her around and Belle admits they might as well tell everyone they're expecting after all.

Belle convinces herself that everything will be okay, but soon she finds herself locked in at home by Tom once more. After leaving some food to cook on the hob, Belle takes a nap with Piper, and unbeknownst to her, a tea towel starts to singe in the kitchen while she sleeps.

Will Belle be rescued, and will anyone realise that Tom's controlling behaviour has left Belle trapped in all aspects of her life?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

2. Ruby Fox-Milligan plans to confess amid Charles Anderson's grief

Is Ruby about to do the right thing? ITV

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) surprises herself when she confides in Ruby about Charles, unaware that Ruby mowed down Ethan and could therefore be responsible for his death.

Ruby is riddled with guilt and wants to help, and Charles later finds her in the church. Ruby tentatively reaches for Charles's hand, and he allows her to offer him comfort in his grief.

Back at Mill Cottage, Ruby is desperate not to lose the love of son Nicky (Lewis Cope), and vows to turn herself in for her crime.

Nicky can't help consoling Ruby as she breaks into tears, while Charles struggles as he stands over Ethan's freshly-dug grave and continues to push a hurt Manpreet away.

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) is stunned when Ruby reveals her plan to go to the police about her role in the hit-and-run on Ethan, and he tries to change her mind.

Ruby fears the worse when Charles tells her that the coroner has now established a cause of death for Ethan, but what is it? As Ethan's funeral begins, will Ruby honour her decision and end up serving a lengthy stint for Ethan's demise?

3. Vinny Dingle ruins romance prospects with Gabby Thomas

Vinny backtracks after kissing Gabby. ITV

Vinny and Gabby bond over drinks, and it's not long before the pair find themselves kissing! But Vinny gets flustered when Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davies) admits she knows that Vinny is a virgin and offers to help!

Feeling the pressure, Vinny snaps and calls things off with Gabby. An embarrassed Gabby leaves, and Vinny is guilt-ridden that his insecurities (and Gail) have ruined things with her. Can Vinny put things right?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

