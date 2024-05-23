After physically assaulting Belle last week, Tom lied that he was getting help for his anger issues, only to tell doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) that Belle was the one with the problems!

On the anniversary of her mum Lisa Dingle's (Jane Cox) death, Belle was seen listening to one of Lisa's old favourite songs, while Tom ignored the occasion.

He insisted that Belle must wait at home for a parcel, blocking her from marking the day with brother and sister-in-law Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

Having waited for hours, Belle took pet pooch Piper and left the house, while at the vets' surgery, Tom was furious to receive criticism from bosses Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), and made some digs in return.

At the Dingle homestead, Belle was emotional as she looked over memories of Lisa, and eventually met Tom for lunch at The Hide, moments after he presented himself as the doting husband in front of Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

As Belle tried to open up about her mum, Tom took over the conversation and behaved harshly at her failure to wait for his package, before making out to Laurel that he was constantly walking on eggshells around Belle.

In the village, Tom mockingly revealed that of course he knew about Lisa's anniversary, and Belle challenged him over his attitude as Rhona, Vanessa and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) looked on.

Tom then made a cruel comment about Lisa, tipping fragile Belle over the edge as she knocked him over and shouted out her confusion.

Tom looked like the victim as he was looked after by his colleagues, and he told Vanessa that he was struggling to help Belle.

Meanwhile, Sam and Lydia tended to Belle, and Belle confided how she felt guilty all the time, even before she had attacked Tom.

But her worried family remained oblivious over Tom's abuse of Belle as Tom returned home and she apologised.

When Tom claimed he had taken steps to get himself help, he urged Belle to do the same - when in reality, the only help she needs is to get away from him.

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.