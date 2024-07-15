Tom takes Belle to a remote 'holiday' cottage in Wales in order to completely isolate her from her friends and family.

Viewers have watched as, over the course of the year, Tom has physically and mentally abused Belle - punching and burning her, selling her car, spying on her in their home and seizing control of her money.

In the upcoming episodes, we'll see Belle and Tom happily arriving at the cottage, before she hears Tom making arrangements to extend their stay.

A series of flashbacks then reveal the horrors inflicted throughout the week, as Tom puts Belle and their dog Piper through physical and emotional torture.

With Belle at the mercy of manipulative Tom, she comes to understand that she may have been permanently cut off from those she loves.

As Belle constantly tries to please Tom, he continues to blame all their troubles on her.

Behind the scenes at the holiday cottage. ITV

New Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper said: "When Tom takes Belle to Wales, Tom’s coercive and controlling behaviour will see Belle further isolated from her family.

"The behaviour Tom King is exhibiting is typical of a coercive controlling relationship, and at times will prove difficult and uncomfortable to watch.

"The assistance the charity Refuge has given us whilst researching this storyline has been enormously helpful in bringing this incredibly important storyline to our screens."

The ITV soap has been working with Refuge on this hard-hitting storyline, and Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at the organisation, commented: "Working with Emmerdale on this storyline, we really wanted to capture the isolation and control that we know underpins domestic abuse.

"That is illustrated in a very literal sense in this cottage episode, but we know often survivors are isolated from their families and communities over time in a deliberate act from their perpetrator to remove them from support systems and making it very difficult for them to leave their abusers.

"We know some viewers have found the Belle and Tom storyline hard to watch at times, but it is so important when we are talking about domestic abuse and covering it; even in a fictional sense, that it is true to life.

"We are so grateful to Emmerdale for allowing us to feed in with our expert knowledge and the vital awareness this storyline is raising about this issue.

"For anyone watching who is concerned they may be experiencing domestic abuse, Refuge is here for you. Our National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24 hours a day seven days a week for free, confidential specialist support on 0808 2000 247. Or visit nationaldahelpline.org.uk to speak to an adviser on Live Chat."

Belle and Tom in Emmerdale. ITV

Despite the scenes ahead being set in Wales, filming took place in Yorkshire, where Emmerdale's design and construction team created the holiday cottage.

Head of design Gillian Slight explained: "The location is actually part of Emmerdale's village complex - it's on the outskirts and hasn't really been seen by the viewers, so it's believable that it's a property 300 miles away from the Yorkshire Dales.

"We have total access and control over the building, so we were free to decorate and furnish the interior and exterior.

"The garden was basically a pile of builders rubble, so landscaping and planting was necessary to make it look pretty. The whole job took about four weeks to complete."

Can Belle break free from Tom's hold, or is this storyline about to come to a distressing end?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 22nd July 2024 on ITV and ITVX.

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.