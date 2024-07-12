Producer Laura Shaw said: "The whole team here at Emmerdale would like to send our huge congratulations to the England football team on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship.

"We wish them the very best of luck for Sunday and we are thrilled to be showing our support in Monday night's episode of Emmerdale."

The cast and crew have also recorded a video, in which they are seen wishing good luck to the England team ahead of the match.

England reached the Euro final after their semi-final match against the Netherlands, which took place on Wednesday 10th July and saw England score the winning goal in the final minutes.

There have been a number of announcements regarding Emmerdale cast change-overs in recent weeks, with Jurell Carter reportedly set to exit as Nate Robinson, while Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth has been cast as new character John Sugden.

We don't yet know much about John, or how he fits in with the Sugden family, who have been a part of the soap since its debut in 1972.

Speaking about his casting, Farnworth said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has such a rich history, and the Sugden family is integral to that.

"I’m looking forward to bringing my character to life and working with such a talented and dedicated team."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

