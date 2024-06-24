A spokesperson for Emmerdale declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com, while a representative for Carter is yet to comment.

"Nate has been at the centre of some huge storylines and his exit will be no different," a source told the publication.

"It will be dramatic and explosive and will go down in Emmerdale history. It won't be one to miss. Jurell has loved being on the soap but he's a young actor and it's understandable he wants to spread his wings."

Amy Walsh as Tracy Robinson and Jurell Carter as Nate Robinson in Emmerdale. ITV

Carter first appeared on the soap as Nate back in 2019, and began a passionate affair with Moira Dingle. It was soon revealed that Nate was Cain's child from a previous relationship and he wanted to get revenge on his father.

However, things soon smoothed over when Cain admitted he had no idea of Nate's existence.

Nate has currently found himself in the midst of yet another affair, but this time, it's his wife cheating on him.

In scenes that aired earlier this year, it was revealed that Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) had been having an affair with Caleb Dingle (Mike Kelly) – Nate's uncle!

Recently, three long-term characters have exited the soap, with Heath Hope, Amit Sharma and Ethan Anderson all departing from the village during some explosive storylines.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.