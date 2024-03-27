Euro 2024 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Euro 2024 TV coverage guide including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Euro 2024 TV schedule is set in place, with BBC and ITV set to flood our lives with free-to-air football in the months to come.
The tournament kicks off with hosts Germany against Scotland, beamed live to millions on a Friday night to get the ball rolling.
England begin their tournament with a primetime Sunday night clash against Serbia, who should not be underestimated going into Euro 2024.
A total of 51 matches will be played throughout the tournament, from the opening day to the grand final and every moment will be beamed live on terrestrial TV and online.
Fans across the nation will be whipped up into a frenzy before long as the home nations aim for glory on the continent.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Euro 2024 TV coverage, including schedule, TV channels and live stream.
How to watch Euro 2024 on TV
Every Euro 2024 match will be shown live across BBC and ITV, with either of their main TV channels broadcasting every match live for free.
Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX so you don't have to miss a moment, even on the move.
Euro 2024 TV schedule
All UK time.
Group stage
Friday 14th June
Group A: Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm) ITV1
Saturday 15th June
Group A: Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne, 2pm) ITV1
Group B: Spain v Croatia (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1
Group B: Italy v Albania (Dortmund, 8pm) BBC One
Sunday 16th June
Group D: Play-off winner A v Netherlands (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One
Group C: Slovenia v Denmark (Stuttgart, 5pm) ITV1
Group C: Serbia v England (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) BBC One
Monday 17th June
Group E: Romania v Play-off winner B (Munich, 2pm) BBC One
Group E: Belgium v Slovakia (Frankfurt, 5pm) ITV1
Group D: Austria v France (Düsseldorf, 8pm) ITV1
Tuesday 18th June
Group F: Turkey v Play-off winner C (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC One
Group F: Portugal v Czech Republic (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One
Wednesday 19th June
Group B: Croatia v Albania (Hamburg, 2pm) ITV1
Group A: Germany v Hungary (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC One
Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne, 8pm) BBC One
Thursday 20th June
Group C: Slovenia v Serbia (Munich, 2pm) ITV1
Group C: Denmark v England (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC One
Group B: Spain v Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV1
Friday 21st June
Group E: Slovakia v Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf, 2pm) BBC One
Group D: Play-off winner A v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1
Group D: Netherlands v France (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One
Saturday 22nd June
Group F: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One
Group F: Turkey v Portugal (Dortmund, 5pm) ITV1
Group E: Belgium v Romania (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1
Sunday 23rd June
Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Frankfurt, 8pm) BBC TBC
Group A: Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart, 8pm) BBC TBC
Monday 24th June
Group B: Croatia v Italy (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC TBC
Group B: Albania v Spain (Düsseldorf, 8pm) BBC TBC
Tuesday 25th June
Group D: Netherlands v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group D: France v Play-off winner A (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group C: England v Slovenia (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1
Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Munich, 8pm) ITV4
Wednesday 26th June
Group E: Slovakia v Romania (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group E: Play-off winner B v Belgium (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group F: Czech Republic v Turkey (Hamburg, 8pm) ITV TBC
Group F: Play-off winner C v Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV TBC
Round of 16
Saturday 29th June
Match 38: Runner-up of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Berlin, 5pm)
Match 37: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group C (Dortmund, 8pm)
Sunday 30th June
Match 40: Winner of Group C v Best third-place from Group D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 5pm)
Match 39: Winner of Group B v Best third-place from Group A/D/E/F (Cologne, 8pm)
Monday 1st July
Match 42: Runner-up of Group D v Runner-up of Group E (Düsseldorf, 5pm)
Match 41: Winner of Group F v Best third-place from Group A/B/C (Frankfurt, 8pm)
Tuesday 2nd July
Match 43: Winner of Group E v Best third-place from Group A/B/C/D (Munich, 5pm)
Match 44: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group F (Leipzig), 8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 5th July
Match 45: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 37 (Stuttgart, 5pm)
Match 46: Winner of Match 41 v Winner of Match 42 (Hamburg, 8pm)
Saturday 6th July
Match 48: Winner of Match 40 v Winner of Match 38 (Düsseldorf, 5pm)
Match 47: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 44 (Berlin, 8pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 9th July
Match 49: Winner of Match 45 v Winner of Match 46 (Munich, 8pm)
Wednesday 10th July
Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (Dortmund, 8pm)
Final
Sunday 14th July
Match 51: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (Berlin, 8pm)
