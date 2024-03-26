Euro 2024 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and results
The full list of Euro 2024 fixtures, including dates, times and results.
The Euro 2024 fixture list is locked in and almost ready to roll – pending the last few teams qualifying via the play-offs.
Wales are among the six hopefuls vying for three remaining places at the tournament, and will discover their fate after playing Poland tonight.
England and Scotland are cemented in Groups C and A respectively, with the Scots given the honour of featuring in the opening match against hosts Germany.
A grand total of 36 group stage matches will be played between the tournament kick-off on Friday 14th June and Wednesday 26th June, at which point the knockout rounds will be firmed up.
Fans across the continent will be growingly increasingly excited about the return of major international football tournaments to the summer schedule – and there's not long to go.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, dates and times for your diary with Euro 2024 on the way.
Euro 2024 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
All UK time.
Group stage
Friday 14th June
Group A: Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm) ITV1
Saturday 15th June
Group A: Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne, 2pm) ITV1
Group B: Spain v Croatia (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1
Group B: Italy v Albania (Dortmund, 8pm) BBC One
Sunday 16th June
Group D: Play-off winner A v Netherlands (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One
Group C: Slovenia v Denmark (Stuttgart, 5pm) ITV1
Group C: Serbia v England (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) BBC One
Monday 17th June
Group E: Romania v Play-off winner B (Munich, 2pm) BBC One
Group E: Belgium v Slovakia (Frankfurt, 5pm) ITV1
Group D: Austria v France (Düsseldorf, 8pm) ITV1
Tuesday 18th June
Group F: Turkey v Play-off winner C (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC One
Group F: Portugal v Czech Republic (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One
Wednesday 19th June
Group B: Croatia v Albania (Hamburg, 2pm) ITV1
Group A: Germany v Hungary (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC One
Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne, 8pm) BBC One
Thursday 20th June
Group C: Slovenia v Serbia (Munich, 2pm) ITV1
Group C: Denmark v England (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC One
Group B: Spain v Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV1
Friday 21st June
Group E: Slovakia v Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf, 2pm) BBC One
Group D: Play-off winner A v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1
Group D: Netherlands v France (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One
Saturday 22nd June
Group F: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One
Group F: Turkey v Portugal (Dortmund, 5pm) ITV1
Group E: Belgium v Romania (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1
Sunday 23rd June
Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Frankfurt, 8pm) BBC TBC
Group A: Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart, 8pm) BBC TBC
Monday 24th June
Group B: Croatia v Italy (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC TBC
Group B: Albania v Spain (Düsseldorf, 8pm) BBC TBC
Tuesday 25th June
Group D: Netherlands v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group D: France v Play-off winner A (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group C: England v Slovenia (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1
Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Munich, 8pm) ITV4
Wednesday 26th June
Group E: Slovakia v Romania (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group E: Play-off winner B v Belgium (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC TBC
Group F: Czech Republic v Turkey (Hamburg, 8pm) ITV TBC
Group F: Play-off winner C v Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV TBC
Round of 16
Saturday 29th June
Match 38: Runner-up of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Berlin, 5pm)
Match 37: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group C (Dortmund, 8pm)
Sunday 30th June
Match 40: Winner of Group C v Best third-place from Group D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 5pm)
Match 39: Winner of Group B v Best third-place from Group A/D/E/F (Cologne, 8pm)
Monday 1st July
Match 42: Runner-up of Group D v Runner-up of Group E (Düsseldorf, 5pm)
Match 41: Winner of Group F v Best third-place from Group A/B/C (Frankfurt, 8pm)
Tuesday 2nd July
Match 43: Winner of Group E v Best third-place from Group A/B/C/D (Munich, 5pm)
Match 44: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group F (Leipzig), 8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 5th July
Match 45: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 37 (Stuttgart, 5pm)
Match 46: Winner of Match 41 v Winner of Match 42 (Hamburg, 8pm)
Saturday 6th July
Match 48: Winner of Match 40 v Winner of Match 38 (Düsseldorf, 5pm)
Match 47: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 44 (Berlin, 8pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 9th July
Match 49: Winner of Match 45 v Winner of Match 46 (Munich, 8pm)
Wednesday 10th July
Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (Dortmund, 8pm)
Final
Sunday 14th July
Match 51: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (Berlin, 8pm)
Euro 2024 results
Stage
Date
-
