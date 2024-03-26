England and Scotland are cemented in Groups C and A respectively, with the Scots given the honour of featuring in the opening match against hosts Germany.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

A grand total of 36 group stage matches will be played between the tournament kick-off on Friday 14th June and Wednesday 26th June, at which point the knockout rounds will be firmed up.

More like this

Fans across the continent will be growingly increasingly excited about the return of major international football tournaments to the summer schedule – and there's not long to go.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, dates and times for your diary with Euro 2024 on the way.

Read more: Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage | Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 stadiums | Euro 2024 predictions

All UK time.

Group stage

Friday 14th June

Group A: Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm) ITV1

Saturday 15th June

Group A: Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne, 2pm) ITV1

Group B: Spain v Croatia (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1

Group B: Italy v Albania (Dortmund, 8pm) BBC One

Sunday 16th June

Group D: Play-off winner A v Netherlands (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One

Group C: Slovenia v Denmark (Stuttgart, 5pm) ITV1

Group C: Serbia v England (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) BBC One

Monday 17th June

Group E: Romania v Play-off winner B (Munich, 2pm) BBC One

Group E: Belgium v Slovakia (Frankfurt, 5pm) ITV1

Group D: Austria v France (Düsseldorf, 8pm) ITV1

Tuesday 18th June

Group F: Turkey v Play-off winner C (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC One

Group F: Portugal v Czech Republic (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One

Wednesday 19th June

Group B: Croatia v Albania (Hamburg, 2pm) ITV1

Group A: Germany v Hungary (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC One

Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne, 8pm) BBC One

Thursday 20th June

Group C: Slovenia v Serbia (Munich, 2pm) ITV1

Group C: Denmark v England (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC One

Group B: Spain v Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV1

Friday 21st June

Group E: Slovakia v Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf, 2pm) BBC One

Group D: Play-off winner A v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) ITV1

Group D: Netherlands v France (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC One

Saturday 22nd June

Group F: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (Hamburg, 2pm) BBC One

Group F: Turkey v Portugal (Dortmund, 5pm) ITV1

Group E: Belgium v Romania (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1

Sunday 23rd June

Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Frankfurt, 8pm) BBC TBC

Group A: Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart, 8pm) BBC TBC

Monday 24th June

Group B: Croatia v Italy (Leipzig, 8pm) BBC TBC

Group B: Albania v Spain (Düsseldorf, 8pm) BBC TBC

Tuesday 25th June

Group D: Netherlands v Austria (Berlin, 5pm) BBC TBC

Group D: France v Play-off winner A (Dortmund, 5pm) BBC TBC

Group C: England v Slovenia (Cologne, 8pm) ITV1

Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Munich, 8pm) ITV4

Wednesday 26th June

Group E: Slovakia v Romania (Frankfurt, 5pm) BBC TBC

Group E: Play-off winner B v Belgium (Stuttgart, 5pm) BBC TBC

Group F: Czech Republic v Turkey (Hamburg, 8pm) ITV TBC

Group F: Play-off winner C v Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm) ITV TBC

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Round of 16

Saturday 29th June

Match 38: Runner-up of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Berlin, 5pm)

Match 37: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group C (Dortmund, 8pm)

Sunday 30th June

Match 40: Winner of Group C v Best third-place from Group D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 5pm)

Match 39: Winner of Group B v Best third-place from Group A/D/E/F (Cologne, 8pm)

Monday 1st July

Match 42: Runner-up of Group D v Runner-up of Group E (Düsseldorf, 5pm)

Match 41: Winner of Group F v Best third-place from Group A/B/C (Frankfurt, 8pm)

Tuesday 2nd July

Match 43: Winner of Group E v Best third-place from Group A/B/C/D (Munich, 5pm)

Match 44: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group F (Leipzig), 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 5th July

Match 45: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 37 (Stuttgart, 5pm)

Match 46: Winner of Match 41 v Winner of Match 42 (Hamburg, 8pm)

Saturday 6th July

Match 48: Winner of Match 40 v Winner of Match 38 (Düsseldorf, 5pm)

Match 47: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 44 (Berlin, 8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 9th July

Match 49: Winner of Match 45 v Winner of Match 46 (Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday 10th July

Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Final

Sunday 14th July

Match 51: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Euro 2024 results

Stage

Date

-

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.