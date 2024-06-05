Euro 2024 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to Euro 2024 live on radio and online.
A feast of football awaits fans this summer – with all 51 of Euro 2024's games set to be broadcast live across terrestrial TV and radio.
Friday's curtain-raiser sees hosts Germany face Scotland, who are hoping to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history, at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
England will have to wait until Sunday for their Group C opener. It's Serbia – ranked 33rd in the world – up first for Gareth Southgate and co as they look to prove that they can live up to the pre-tournament favourites tag.
There are games every day throughout the group stages and then the fun really begins - as 16 teams are whittled down to two in the knockout rounds before the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday 14th July.
The best part? You don't have to miss a kick, wherever you are, with every single game broadcast live across BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.
RadioTimes.com brings you radio coverage details for Euro 2024, including how to listen to every match live.
Euro 2024 on radio
Every single match of Euro 2024 will be broadcast live on radio.
All 51 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check their official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.
Listen to Euro 2024 online
You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
talkSPORT is available via its website and through the talkSPORT app, also available on a range of mobile devices.
Euro 2024 radio schedule
All UK time. All live on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.
Group stage
Friday 14th June
Group A: Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm)
Saturday 15th June
Group A: Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne, 2pm)
Group B: Spain v Croatia (Berlin, 5pm)
Group B: Italy v Albania (Dortmund, 8pm)
Sunday 16th June
Group D: Poland v Netherlands (Hamburg, 2pm)
Group C: Slovenia v Denmark (Stuttgart, 5pm)
Group C: Serbia v England (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)
Monday 17th June
Group E: Romania v Ukraine (Munich, 2pm)
Group E: Belgium v Slovakia (Frankfurt, 5pm)
Group D: Austria v France (Düsseldorf, 8pm)
Tuesday 18th June
Group F: Turkey v Georgia (Dortmund, 5pm)
Group F: Portugal v Czech Republic (Leipzig, 8pm)
Wednesday 19th June
Group B: Croatia v Albania (Hamburg, 2pm)
Group A: Germany v Hungary (Stuttgart, 5pm)
Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne, 8pm)
Thursday 20th June
Group C: Slovenia v Serbia (Munich, 2pm)
Group C: Denmark v England (Frankfurt, 5pm)
Group B: Spain v Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)
Friday 21st June
Group E: Slovakia v Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 2pm)
Group D: Poland v Austria (Berlin, 5pm)
Group D: Netherlands v France (Leipzig, 8pm)
Saturday 22nd June
Group F: Georgia v Czech Republic (Hamburg, 2pm)
Group F: Turkey v Portugal (Dortmund, 5pm)
Group E: Belgium v Romania (Cologne, 8pm)
Sunday 23rd June
Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Frankfurt, 8pm)
Group A: Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart, 8pm)
Monday 24th June
Group B: Croatia v Italy (Leipzig, 8pm)
Group B: Albania v Spain (Düsseldorf, 8pm)
Tuesday 25th June
Group D: Netherlands v Austria (Berlin, 5pm)
Group D: France v Poland (Dortmund, 5pm)
Group C: England v Slovenia (Cologne, 8pm)
Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Munich, 8pm)
Wednesday 26th June
Group E: Slovakia v Romania (Frankfurt, 5pm)
Group E: Ukraine v Belgium (Stuttgart, 5pm)
Group F: Czech Republic v Turkey (Hamburg, 8pm)
Group F: Georgia v Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)
Round of 16
Saturday 29th June
Match 38: Runner-up of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Berlin, 5pm)
Match 37: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group C (Dortmund, 8pm)
Sunday 30th June
Match 40: Winner of Group C v Best third-place from Group D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 5pm)
Match 39: Winner of Group B v Best third-place from Group A/D/E/F (Cologne, 8pm)
Monday 1st July
Match 42: Runner-up of Group D v Runner-up of Group E (Düsseldorf, 5pm)
Match 41: Winner of Group F v Best third-place from Group A/B/C (Frankfurt, 8pm)
Tuesday 2nd July
Match 43: Winner of Group E v Best third-place from Group A/B/C/D (Munich, 5pm)
Match 44: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group F (Leipzig), 8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 5th July
Match 45: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 37 (Stuttgart, 5pm)
Match 46: Winner of Match 41 v Winner of Match 42 (Hamburg, 8pm)
Saturday 6th July
Match 48: Winner of Match 40 v Winner of Match 38 (Düsseldorf, 5pm)
Match 47: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 44 (Berlin, 8pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 9th July
Match 49: Winner of Match 45 v Winner of Match 46 (Munich, 8pm)
Wednesday 10th July
Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (Dortmund, 8pm)
Final
Sunday 14th July
Match 51: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (Berlin, 8pm)
