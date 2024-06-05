England will have to wait until Sunday for their Group C opener. It's Serbia – ranked 33rd in the world – up first for Gareth Southgate and co as they look to prove that they can live up to the pre-tournament favourites tag.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

There are games every day throughout the group stages and then the fun really begins - as 16 teams are whittled down to two in the knockout rounds before the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday 14th July.

More like this

The best part? You don't have to miss a kick, wherever you are, with every single game broadcast live across BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

RadioTimes.com brings you radio coverage details for Euro 2024, including how to listen to every match live.

Euro 2024 on radio

Every single match of Euro 2024 will be broadcast live on radio.

All 51 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check their official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

Listen to Euro 2024 online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

talkSPORT is available via its website and through the talkSPORT app, also available on a range of mobile devices.

Euro 2024 radio schedule

All UK time. All live on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

Group stage

Friday 14th June

Group A: Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm)

Saturday 15th June

Group A: Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne, 2pm)

Group B: Spain v Croatia (Berlin, 5pm)

Group B: Italy v Albania (Dortmund, 8pm)

Sunday 16th June

Group D: Poland v Netherlands (Hamburg, 2pm)

Group C: Slovenia v Denmark (Stuttgart, 5pm)

Group C: Serbia v England (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Monday 17th June

Group E: Romania v Ukraine (Munich, 2pm)

Group E: Belgium v Slovakia (Frankfurt, 5pm)

Group D: Austria v France (Düsseldorf, 8pm)

Tuesday 18th June

Group F: Turkey v Georgia (Dortmund, 5pm)

Group F: Portugal v Czech Republic (Leipzig, 8pm)

Wednesday 19th June

Group B: Croatia v Albania (Hamburg, 2pm)

Group A: Germany v Hungary (Stuttgart, 5pm)

Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne, 8pm)

Thursday 20th June

Group C: Slovenia v Serbia (Munich, 2pm)

Group C: Denmark v England (Frankfurt, 5pm)

Group B: Spain v Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Friday 21st June

Group E: Slovakia v Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 2pm)

Group D: Poland v Austria (Berlin, 5pm)

Group D: Netherlands v France (Leipzig, 8pm)

Saturday 22nd June

Group F: Georgia v Czech Republic (Hamburg, 2pm)

Group F: Turkey v Portugal (Dortmund, 5pm)

Group E: Belgium v Romania (Cologne, 8pm)

Sunday 23rd June

Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Frankfurt, 8pm)

Group A: Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart, 8pm)

Monday 24th June

Group B: Croatia v Italy (Leipzig, 8pm)

Group B: Albania v Spain (Düsseldorf, 8pm)

Tuesday 25th June

Group D: Netherlands v Austria (Berlin, 5pm)

Group D: France v Poland (Dortmund, 5pm)

Group C: England v Slovenia (Cologne, 8pm)

Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday 26th June

Group E: Slovakia v Romania (Frankfurt, 5pm)

Group E: Ukraine v Belgium (Stuttgart, 5pm)

Group F: Czech Republic v Turkey (Hamburg, 8pm)

Group F: Georgia v Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Round of 16

Saturday 29th June

Match 38: Runner-up of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Berlin, 5pm)

Match 37: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group C (Dortmund, 8pm)

Sunday 30th June

Match 40: Winner of Group C v Best third-place from Group D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 5pm)

Match 39: Winner of Group B v Best third-place from Group A/D/E/F (Cologne, 8pm)

Monday 1st July

Match 42: Runner-up of Group D v Runner-up of Group E (Düsseldorf, 5pm)

Match 41: Winner of Group F v Best third-place from Group A/B/C (Frankfurt, 8pm)

Tuesday 2nd July

Match 43: Winner of Group E v Best third-place from Group A/B/C/D (Munich, 5pm)

Match 44: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group F (Leipzig), 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 5th July

Match 45: Winner of Match 39 v Winner of Match 37 (Stuttgart, 5pm)

Match 46: Winner of Match 41 v Winner of Match 42 (Hamburg, 8pm)

Saturday 6th July

Match 48: Winner of Match 40 v Winner of Match 38 (Düsseldorf, 5pm)

Match 47: Winner of Match 43 v Winner of Match 44 (Berlin, 8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 9th July

Match 49: Winner of Match 45 v Winner of Match 46 (Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday 10th July

Match 50: Winner of Match 47 v Winner of Match 48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Final

Sunday 14th July

Match 51: Winner of Match 49 v Winner of Match 50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.