The top two teams from all six groups will qualify for the Round of 16, plus four third-placed teams with the best points tallies, adding an extra layer of intrigue to proceedings.

RadioTimes.com brings you group-by-group analysis of the tournament with predictions for how every table will pan out.

Group A

Group A Getty Images

Germany head into their home tournament with relatively low expectations and high quality running through their team – a potent blend that should see them waltz into the knockout rounds with minimal fuss.

After that, it really is anyone's game. Scotland enter the tournament on the back of a poor run of form but have produced some huge performances and results when they matter most in the last few years.

Hungary are seen as dark horses by many people in this tournament but that tag doesn't always go to plan (see Turkey at Euro 2020). Switzerland are perennial knockout-round qualifiers but have suffered a number of bad results against poor teams in qualifying and friendlies and could finally come unstuck here.

Group A prediction:

Germany Scotland Hungary Switzerland

Group B

Group B Getty Images

Group B is probably worthy of the Group of Death tag for Euro 2024 (although we have another suggestion further down the page), but it may not be as fearsome as it looks on first sight.

Spain and reigning champions Italy are the obvious shouts to top the group, though neither are at their best going into the tournament, particularly Italy, whose Euro 2020-winning squad has largely retired, been omitted through injury or failed to kick on since.

Croatia have been tipped to run out of steam in several tournaments now, but their experience, know-how and organisational skills make them strong contenders to win the group and spark an upset.

Albania have a fun role in Group B. Ultimately, they are highly unlikely to advance, but they could prove to be the kingmakers. Their robust defence could snag one of the other three teams and drag a 'big team' out of the competition with them. Kingmakers FC.

Group B prediction:

Croatia Spain Italy Albania

Group C

Group C Getty Images

England boast one of the strongest squads in the tournament, if not the strongest. They have been handed a relatively favourable group and should escape without breaking too much of a sweat.

Denmark are the obvious candidates to join them in the knockout rounds, but there's a whiff of stagnation around the Danes right now, with very few exciting talents added to their ageing squad for this tournament.

On the other hand, Slovenia are one of our dark horses to perform in Germany. With Jan Oblak between the sticks and 6ft5in talisman Benjamin Sesko in terrific form up front, they could be a surprise package at this tournament. Serbia looked meek at the World Cup and, despite a sprinkling of quality in their ranks, are unlikely to threaten.

Group C prediction:

England Slovenia Denmark Serbia

Group D

Group D Getty Images

The alternative Group of Death. We all know France are more than capable of winning this tournament, though for all their defensive depth, they have been forced to recall an ageing N'Golo Kante to their ranks and stick with the dependable, if unspectacular, Olivier Giroud up front.

The Netherlands could pack a serious punch with physical, tall stars through the spine of their team, from a cluster of dominant centre-backs, including Virgil van Dijk, through to Frenkie de Jong, to Cody Gakpo, to Wout Weghorst up top.

Austria are dark horses to go very well at this tournament under Ralf Rangnick and could upset one of the big boys, thereby changing the entire complexion of the tournament. They defeated Croatia, Germany and Italy under the former Man Utd coach with Marcel Sabitzer enjoying a fine qualifying campaign. And then there's Poland. Poland are going home after three games.

Group D prediction:

France Netherlands Austria Poland

Group E

Group E Getty Images

Belgium boast a relatively straightforward job in Group E. They are comfortable favourites to walk into the knockouts, led by a fearsome frontline of Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard, quarter-backed by Kevin De Bruyne.

It's a bit of a toss-up behind them with Slovakia and Ukraine likely to finish in second and third, though not necessarily in that order. Slovakia only lost to Portugal in 10 qualifying matches, they will be a tough nut to crack. Ukraine were unlucky not to qualify for the tournament automatically after drawing level with Italy in a tough group also featuring England.

Romania are the least likely side to progress here, but their defensively-minded setup may frustrate teams along the way.

Group E prediction:

Belgium Ukraine Slovakia Romania

Group F

Group F Getty Images

Like Belgium and England, Portugal have received a kind draw with little to worry them in Group F. They are flying into this tournament surprisingly under the radar, with much of the chatter revolving around England, France and possibly Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo is back for more, with a deep squad bristling with world class talent across the field.

Georgia could be great fun to watch during their maiden appearance in an international football tournament finals, with commentators' nightmare Khvicha Kvaratskhelia their (quite literal) big name superstar in tow.

Turkey are incredibly unpredictable with big victories and shock defeats on their record over the last year or so. They might sneak into the knockouts by virtue of a kind draw. Czech Republic lack star quality, with Euro 2020 darling Patrik Schick struggling with all kinds of injuries since his five-in-five tournament last time.

Group F prediction:

Portugal Turkey Georgia Czech Republic

