BBC and ITV have gone all-out to bring you the best coverage, which includes expert pundits and even a refereeing analyst to dissect the big decisions.

BBC's regulars, Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan, are joined by other big names from Premier League icon Wayne Rooney to Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods will lead ITV's coverage, with the likes of Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham joining them.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators on BBC and ITV this summer.

Who is presenting Euro 2024 coverage on TV?

BBC Euro 2024 presenters

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker. BBC

Lineker anchors the BBC’s coverage once again this summer. The ex-England star, who has been hosting Match of the Day since 1999, is the BBC's lead presenter at Euro 2024. Lineker, 63, was part of the Three Lions side that reached the 1990 World Cup semi-finals, so he's got the experience on and off the pitch.

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan. Getty Images

Logan has been a versatile presenter for the BBC for almost 20 years. The ex-gymnast, who hosted Final Score for numerous years, will also be at the forefront of their Olympics coverage this summer. You'll also find her hosting Sports Personality of the Year and on the London Marathon coverage. There isn’t anything Logan can’t present.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott. Getty Images

Former England star Scott is a seasoned pundit, and she'll also feature on the BBC. The 39-year-old, who earned 140 England caps, presents Football Focus, and you'll also find her on The One Show as a guest presenter.

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman. Getty Images

Chapman will also be a crucial part of the BBC's Euro 2024 coverage in Germany. The 50-year-old, who is seen as a potential Lineker replacement, hosts Match of the Day 2. He is also the BBC Radio 5 Live lead, their chief rugby league presenter and he was also a major part of their NFL Show until 2020.

ITV Euro 2024 Presenters

Mark Pougatch

Mark Pougatch. Getty Images

Pougatch is ITV's lead anchor as they battle with the BBC for viewership figures at Euro 2024. He is their football and rugby presenter after leaving the BBC in 2015. He previously hosted BT Sport Score, and you will also find him presenting IPL Cricket.

Laura Woods

Laura Woods. Getty Images

Woods, who previously worked for Sky Sports and DAZN, will feature regularly on ITV's coverage. The 36-year-old joined TNT Sports last year to become their lead Champions League and boxing presenter. Woods led ITV's coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

BBC Euro 2024 pundits

Wayne Rooney – Recently appointed Plymouth Argyle manager. He scored 53 goals in 120 England appearances while also finishing as the third-highest scorer in Premier League history (208 goals).

Recently appointed Plymouth Argyle manager. He scored 53 goals in 120 England appearances while also finishing as the third-highest scorer in Premier League history (208 goals). Rio Ferdinand – Ex-England centre-back and six-time Premier League winner, who helped Manchester United win the Champions League in 2008.

Ex-England centre-back and six-time Premier League winner, who helped Manchester United win the Champions League in 2008. Joe Hart – Former England goalkeeper who retired this summer after winning the Scottish league and cup double with Celtic.

Former England goalkeeper who retired this summer after winning the Scottish league and cup double with Celtic. Ellen White – Record goalscorer for England women's national team and appeared in three World Cup tournaments with the Lionesses, while also helping them win Euro 2022.

Record goalscorer for England women's national team and appeared in three World Cup tournaments with the Lionesses, while also helping them win Euro 2022. Frank Lampard – Former England and Chelsea midfielder who is looking for his next managerial role. He made over 100 England appearances while scoring 29 goals.

Former England and Chelsea midfielder who is looking for his next managerial role. He made over 100 England appearances while scoring 29 goals. Micah Richards – Made 13 England appearances and won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Manchester City. Can now be found as a pundit on BBC and Sky Sports.

Made 13 England appearances and won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Manchester City. Can now be found as a pundit on BBC and Sky Sports. Ashley Williams – Former Wales and Swansea City captain.

Former Wales and Swansea City captain. David Moyes – Left West Ham this summer after five years in charge. He guided them to Europa Conference League success last year and he's managed over 1,000 games.

Left West Ham this summer after five years in charge. He guided them to Europa Conference League success last year and he's managed over 1,000 games. Rachel Corsie – Aston Villa Women defender, who is the captain of the Scotland national team with almost 150 caps.

Aston Villa Women defender, who is the captain of the Scotland national team with almost 150 caps. James McFadden – Former Scotland and Premier League forward who scored 15 times for his country. Can now be found as a pundit for Scottish football.

Former Scotland and Premier League forward who scored 15 times for his country. Can now be found as a pundit for Scottish football. Cesc Fàbregas – Ex-Premier League midfielder who won the Euros in 2008 and 2012 with Spain. Currently the assistant coach of Como in Italy, who were promoted to Serie A this season.

Ex-Premier League midfielder who won the Euros in 2008 and 2012 with Spain. Currently the assistant coach of Como in Italy, who were promoted to Serie A this season. Thomas Frank – Current Brentford manager who is highly regarded for his work in west London.

ITV Euro 2024 pundits

Ian Wright – ITV’s top pundit for international football. He earned 33 England caps and won the Premier League with Arsenal, while scoring 128 times in 221 appearances for the Gunners.

ITV’s top pundit for international football. He earned 33 England caps and won the Premier League with Arsenal, while scoring 128 times in 221 appearances for the Gunners. Karen Carney – Is a regular pundit on ITV, Sky Sports and Amazon Prime, often covering Premier League action and Women's Super League matches. She finished with 144 England caps.

Is a regular pundit on ITV, Sky Sports and Amazon Prime, often covering Premier League action and Women's Super League matches. She finished with 144 England caps. Roy Keane – Was a serial winner during his playing career and lifted the Premier League seven times at Manchester United. Can now be found doing punditry on ITV and Sky Sports.

Was a serial winner during his playing career and lifted the Premier League seven times at Manchester United. Can now be found doing punditry on ITV and Sky Sports. Gary Neville – Former England assistant to Roy Hodgson for a couple of tournaments. Gave management a go but didn't work out. He's a highly-regarded pundit after a sensational playing career.

Former England assistant to Roy Hodgson for a couple of tournaments. Gave management a go but didn't work out. He's a highly-regarded pundit after a sensational playing career. Eniola Aluko – N ow a pundit for ITV, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime, while also appearing on Fox Sports in America. She made over 100 England appearances and scored 33 goals.

N Graeme Souness – Made three World Cup appearances for Scotland in a brilliant playing career which saw him lift the European Cup three times with Liverpool.

Made three World Cup appearances for Scotland in a brilliant playing career which saw him lift the European Cup three times with Liverpool. Ange Postecoglou – Tottenham manager who guided Spurs to Europa League football this season. Made four appearances for Australia but best known for his managerial career.

Tottenham manager who guided Spurs to Europa League football this season. Made four appearances for Australia but best known for his managerial career. Danny Röhl – Current Sheffield Wednesday boss who helped them avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

Current Sheffield Wednesday boss who helped them avoid relegation from the Championship this season. Christina Unkel – Refereeing analyst who used to be a referee in America.

Guy Mowbray

Jonathan Pearce

Robyn Cowen

Steve Bower

Steve Wilson

Vicki Sparks

BBC co-comms

Alan Shearer

Jermaine Jenas

Danny Murphy

Martin Keown

James McFadden

Sam Matterface

Clive Tyldesley

Seb Hutchinson

Pien Meulensteen

Joe Speight

ITV co-comms

Lee Dixon

Ally McCoist

Andros Townsend

