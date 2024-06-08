This tournament has thrown up a typically eclectic range of shirts, from bold patterns to boring templates, vivid colours to plain white rip-offs.

2024 will showcase no fewer than nine teams taking a red shirt and white shirt to the tournament, including one team who received top marks from us.

We have ranked each nation's home and away kit out of five, combined the scores together and compiled our list accordingly. Which is your favourite kit at Euro 2024?

RadioTimes.com brings you our full ranking of the kits on display at Euro 2024 this year.

Euro 2024 kits ranked and rated

24. Slovakia (Home: 1/5 – Away: 1/5) Overall: 2/10

Slovakia.

What is the point?

23. Hungary (Home: 1/5 – Away: 2/5) Overall: 3/10

Hungary.

You can at least *try* to make it look like you didn't swipe a few shirts from the bargain rack at Sports Direct.

22. Serbia (Home: 2/5 – Away: 1/5) Overall: 3/10



Serbia.

"We want red and white shirts, dash of blue." "But won't you look a bit like Czec--" [Yells] "Red... white... and a dash of blue!"

21. Turkey (Home: 2/5 – Away: 2/5) Overall: 4/10



Turkey.

Tell us you designed your kits on a lunch break without telling us you designed your kits on a lunch break. Not a particularly poor pair of kits, but 0/10 for effort.

20. Czech Republic (Home: 3/5 – Away: 1/5) Overall: 4/10



Czech Republic.

The home kit is saved by the overlay of large Czech badges. You'll forget the away kit by the time you've finished reading this sentence.

19. Italy (Home: 3/5 – Away: 1/5) Overall: 4/10



Italy.

We are so sorry to bring you the news that Italy have let everyone down on the style front. Usually ever-reliable, the Italians have been handed a tacky twist on a template away shirt, and a lighter-than-usual blue home kit. We're not mad, we're just disappointed.

18. Slovenia (Home: 2.5/5 – Away: 3/5) Overall: 5.5/10



Slovenia.

We don't really understand the logic behind the tyre treads from the 'inspired by roadkill' collection, but bonus points for the pretty mountain logo.

17. Ukraine (Home: 3/5 – Away: 3/5) Overall: 6/10



Ukraine.

The Ukrainian shirts come as a nice pair, featuring the subtle outline of the nation in a not-so-subtle nod to current events in the nation.

16. Poland (Home: 2/5 – Away: 4/5) Overall: 6/10

Poland.

The home kit may feel like the same home kit Poland wear at every single major international tournament, but the away effort, with a darker red gradient, is slick.

15. Belgium (Home: 4/5 – Away: 3/5) Overall: 7/10



Belgium.

A subtle geometric pattern lifts these shirts. However, points are docked due to the full away kit ensemble. Blue shirt, brown shorts, white socks, 'inspired by comic book character Tintin'. Some things should stay in comic books.

14. Georgia (Home: 4/5 – Away: 3.5/5) Overall: 7.5/10



Georgia.

Georgia will rock up to their first major tournament finals looking fairly sharp with small crosses dotted across both designs, though a bit harder to actually see on the away shirt.

13. Spain (Home: 3.5/5 – Away: 4/5) Overall: 7.5/10



Spain.

Spain, this is borderline. As mentioned, it's a tremendously fine line between 'slick simplicity' and 'simply could not be bothered'. The extra texture in the home shirt won us over, while the away kit features a streak of underarm colour.

12. Romania (Home: 4/5 – Away: 4/5) Overall: 8/10



Romania.

Joma have stepped up with some fine work on the Romanian kit, a shining (almost literally) example of how to do simple kits well. The sleeve trim and unique neckline are nice touches.

11. Portugal (Home: 3/5 – Away: 5/5) Overall: 8/10



Portugal.

Needs more green – the best Portuguese home shirts are always dripping in green. We love the away kit, though, with a pattern based on traditional azulejo tiles seen across the nation. And we absolutely did not need to Google that to find out what they are.

10. Switzerland (Home: 3.5/5 – Away: 4.5/5) Overall: 8/10



Switzerland.

The home shirt features an edelweiss blossom graphic, and if that doesn't quicken your pulse, the away kit incorporates an aerial map of Jungfraujoch, the highest train station in Europe, because nothing screams major international football quite like TOPOGRAPHY.

9. Croatia (Home: 3/5 – Away: 5/5) Overall: 8/10



Croatia.

It's not an international football tournament until Croatia have rocked their chequered shirts. The home kit isn't their best effort, with large patches, but the away kit is up there with the standout efforts across the whole tournament.

8. Scotland (Home: 4.5/5 – Away: 3.5/5) Overall: 8/10



Scotland.

We veered back and forth between 'of course they've gone for tartan' to 'ooh, a bit of tartan', but ultimately settled for the latter. There's an absence of navy kits at Euro 2024, but Scotland would have stood out anyway with their bespoke design.

7. France (Home: 3.5/5 – Away: 4.5/5) Overall: 8.5/10



France.

Save for the giant cockerel, the France kit is close to being too bland. But it does feature a giant cockerel. Points for the unique pinstripe away kit, even though it looks like something straight out of [insert your favourite baseball team here].

6. Denmark (Home: 5/5 – Away: 4/5) Overall: 9/10



Denmark.

Hummel rarely let us down. Slick, retro Scandinavian goodness always goes down a treat, even if the away shirt gives off Wimbledon or 'driving range' vibes.

5. Austria (Home: 4.5/5 – Away: 4.5/5) Overall: 9/10



Austria.

One of the finest of the red home, white away brigade thanks to a subtle graphic depicting the country's 'modern architecture'. Bonus point for coining the phrase 'electric peppermint' for their away kit.

4. England (Home: 4.5/5 – Away: 5/5) Overall: 9.5/10



England.

A simple design executed really, really well. A neat trim sets it off nicely, while the unique away shirt is a standout colour at Euro 2024 - and will be remembered for generations to come if, y'know, it comes home...

3. Albania (Home: 5/5 – Away: 5/5) Overall: 10/10

Albania.

Of all the things we expected to praise at Euro 2024, Macron kitting out Albania in some of the hottest threads of the summer was not high on the list. The deep red, the symmetry, the essence of the eagle running across the front of both kits, the sharp black trim, the collar. It doesn't get a whole lot better than that.

2. Netherlands (Home: 4.5/5 – Away: 5/5) Overall: 10/10



Netherlands.

No tournament is ever complete without the roaring orange of Netherlands dominating the stands. Nike have excelled with a slick home effort and a patterned away kit that wouldn't look out of place on a London Overground seat cover (and yes, that is a compliment).

1. Germany (Home: 5/5 – Away: 5/5) Overall: 10/10



Germany.

Can we give the home shirt a six? The party host must always make sure to stand out among their guests, and Germany will do so this summer with the pick of the home shirts (which looks even better with long sleeves). Shock pink may not be for everyone, but the unique away design is fresh and suitably bold.

