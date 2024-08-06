Meanwhile, Tom King (James Chase) keeps a sinister watch on estranged wife Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) are left upset by what they hear about daughter Angelica (Rebecca Bakes), while Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) struggles to come to terms with recent events.

Finally, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) takes a new step with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 12th - 16th August 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will Paddy Kirk marry Mandy Dingle as her secret is exposed?

Paddy gets a shock. ITV

Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) gives Mandy a piece of her mind when she catches her mid-findomination. Mandy is still in desperate need of money, and tries to placate Tracy by explaining she's taking safety measures.

Mandy is excited when Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) gifts her a karaoke headset and organises her surprise hen do. Mandy soon gets into character in a session with a new client, and must later juggle another findom client with a last-minute salon appointment for Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards).

Mandy passes Bear's beard trim onto Amelia so she can take another call, and Bear is stunned to hear Mandy's findom call coming through the karaoke speakers.

Bear is rattled, and unnerves Mandy with a few barbed comments. Bear educates himself on findom just as Paddy and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) arrive, making things awkward as Bear wonders whether to tell Paddy what he knows.

Vinny and Mandy in Emmerdale. ITV

A scathing Bear confronts Mandy about her side hustle, and he's reeling as Mandy tries to explain the reason behind her findom work. When she refuses to tell Paddy, Bear threatens to do it for her, but she convinces him not to, vowing to quit while she's ahead.

But Bear is irked to hear Paddy singing Mandy's praises, and leads Paddy and friends to the back room, where he exposes Mandy's secret by revealing himself as her new client! Paddy is blindsided as he's left torn over whether to go ahead with the marriage.

Meanwhile, Mandy and son Vinny rush into the salon as they prepare for the big day, where they share an emotional moment. With Paddy, Bear makes his opinion on the situation known, ending up in a row with Marlon, and Paddy reveals he doesn't want to marry Mandy.

Bear is thrilled, but Marlon wonders if he can change Paddy's mind. Bear tells Mandy that he was her latest caller, and that Paddy knows everything. Dressed in her wedding gear, mortified Mandy rushes to apologise to Paddy, but will Paddy go ahead with the wedding?

2. Tom King spies on Belle King after rejection

Belle stands up to Tom. ITV

Belle is due to return from her visit to Scotland, having taken her power back from abusive husband Tom.

But Tom tries to regain control over her by organising a surprise for her homecoming. Belle is welcomed home by Sarah, who reveals Tom's gift of a retro mini.

Tom presumptuously lets himself into Dale Head, leaving Belle stressed when he wants to discuss them getting back together. Belle puts her foot down, telling Tom she won't accept the car and doesn't want to get back together.

Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

Belle's anxiety rises as Tom attempts to gaslight and guilt-trip her once more, but she stands in defiance of Tom as he tries all his tricks to talk her round. Belle stays strong and insists she doesn't want to see or talk to Tom for a long time.

Belle is stunned when Tom agrees to her terms and leaves - but later, he sits in the Woolpack beer garden and watches Belle through secret security camera feeds. Will Belle find the new cameras?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

3. Worrying news about Angelica King

Nicola and Jimmy are shocked. ITV

Jimmy and Nicola are devastated to hear that Angel has been in a fight. Earlier this year, Angel was sent to a youth correctional facility after confessing to death by dangerous driving.

Nicola and Jimmy have tried to keep busy as they cope with the absence of their little girl, but this latest setback is sure to unsettle the family. Is Angelica going further off the rails, or can her behaviour be kept in check?

4. Noah Dingle is heartbroken

Amelia breaks Noah's heart. ITV

Noah asks Amelia if he can still be part of Esther's life, but he's broken when she suggests that it'd be better if he wasn't.

There's little information to go on here, but this certainly implies that Noah and Amelia have split! What's behind the sudden decision, and will Amelia have a change of heart where Esther's concerned?

5. Vinny Dingle takes the next step with Gabby Thomas

Love is in the air! ITV

Gabby and Vinny kiss, and Vinny tells Gabby he's ready to take the next step.

Viewers will recall that Vinny and Gabby shared a kiss weeks ago, but Vinny left Gabby upset when he panicked about his inexperience with sex.

Aaron shares a kind word. ITV

With things now back on track between Vinny and Gabby, Vinny shares a warm moment with brother-in-law Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

Aaron finds out about Vinny's new romance, and is happy to see him moving on from the loss of Liv (Isobel Steele). Will Vinny's happiness last?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

